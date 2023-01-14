Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Darwin Nunez is out due to injury, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced the forward in the only change to Jurgen Klopp’s side following last weekend’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Wolves.

Alexis Mac Allister was handed his first start since winning the World Cup, coming in alongside former Reds midfielder Adam Lallana in the two alterations from the Brighton team which won 4-1 at Everton on January 3.

Wantaway Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard was absent after being dropped by head coach Robert De Zerbi due to his attitude.

Follow all the action in our live blog below.

GOAL! March adds second to double Brighton’s lead with fine finish (BRI 2-0 LIV)

GOAL! Hosts take deserved lead at start of second half as March prods in (BRI 1-0 LIV)

No penalty! March brought down by Alisson but offside (BRI 0-0 LIV)

Brighton: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 2 - 0 Liverpool FC

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Liverpool (MARCH)

16:13 , Jamie Braidwood

A second for Brighton and it’s March again! Brilliant from the Seagulls as Ferguson slides March through, and he produces a fine finish across Alisson to double their lead.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Liverpool (MARCH)

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton take a deserved lead at the start of the second half! An error from Matip is punished as Mitoma puts in a cross and March prods it in!

HALF TIME! Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Liverpool

15:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool get into the break level, but there’s no doubt who the better side have been. Brighton have been superb but can’t find the breakthrough.

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The Liverpool fans in the away end are not happy with their team’s performance. Brighton have outplayed them.

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

No penalty! Instead the flag goes up for offside.

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Penalty to Brighton after Alisson clips March! But this might be offside...

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Mitoma has had a brilliant first half and threatens Liverpool with another bursting run down the left side. He puts a square ball across but there’s no-one there.

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a moment of concern as Henderson crunches into Caicedo, who stays down after the challenge of the Liverpool captain. Mitoma then threatens Alexander-Arnold again before Matip steps in.

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of better openings for Liverpool: first Salah gets a sight of goal but lashes it well wide on his right foot, then he forces Sanchez into a save. Gross then denies Gakpo from turning in the rebound.

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Midway through the first half and Liverpool have yet to have a proper shot on goal. It’s been a brilliant start from the hosts.

15:10 , admin

8' - Trent does well to clear Solly March's goal bound effort.



[0-0]

15:09 , admin

Caicedo wins the ball and offloads to Gross, who tries to release March down the right flank. Konate has to react to knock the ball out for a throw-in.

15:10 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

15:06 , admin

Gross floats a cross to the back post for Dunk to attack, but Fabinho is alert to head the danger behind for a corner.

15:05 , admin

Robertson nudges Lallana to the ground on the edge of the Liverpool box, handing the home side a free-kick in a threatening position.

15:10 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Fabinho.

15:10 , admin

Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:03 , admin

We're under way at the Amex Stadium.

15:02 , admin

1' – We're underway at Brighton. Up The Reds 🔴

[0-0]



[0-0]#BHALIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2023

15:10 , admin

First Half begins.

15:02 , admin

15:00 , admin

What a welcome for our world champion! 👏

14:58 , admin

Brighton have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L7), a 1-0 win at Anfield in February 2021.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Liverpool have made one change to their side from their draw against Wolves in the FA Cup. Darwin Nunez misses out due to injury and is replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain in the final, who gets the nod ahead of Carvalho.

14:51 , admin

14:51 , admin

Brighton have made three changes to their side from their win over Boro in the FA Cup. Sanchez comes back into the sode between the sticks, while Dunk returns to the back four. Mac Allister gets the nod to return to the starting line-up as Gross drops back into right-back. Lamptey, Van Hecke and Steele all drop to the bench, while Leandro Trossard has been dropped by De Zerbi amid speculation linking him with a move away from the Amex.

14:45 , admin

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak, Caoimhin Kelleher.

14:44 , admin

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

14:44 , admin

14:43 , admin

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Jason Steele, Billy Gilmour, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman.

14:42 , admin

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

14:42 , admin

14:39 , admin

Liverpool have been vulnerable of late in the Premier League, surviving a late scare against Wolves during the week to hang on to a point. The Reds were hammered 3-1 by Brentford in their last away match, highlighting their issues at the back. Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to resolve their problems, but Brighton will pose a lot of problems for his team in the final third. The Merseysiders need a response today.

14:38 , admin

14:36 , admin

Brighton have been in impressive form since their return from the World Cup break in the Premier League. The Seagulls have recorded impressive away wins over Everton and Southampton, and played a decent game against Arsenal. Roberto de Zerbi's men continued their free-scoring run in front of goal by hammering Middlesbrough 5-1 in the FA Cup last time out. They will be looking at Liverpool's recent poor run with the confidence ahead of the contest.

14:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Our World Cup winner starts. 🤩🇦🇷

14:30 , admin

14:00 , admin

14:30 , admin

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



How we line-up to face Brighton this afternoon. 📋#BHALIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2023

15:10 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Fans should be aware that Mill Road Park & Ride is now full. There is still space at Brighton Racecourse. 🚌

14:30 , admin

The boys are in the building! 👋🏠

14:30 , admin

Join us LIVE from the Amex as we build-up to today's meeting with Brighton 🏟

14:30 , admin