Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Darwin Nunez is out due to injury, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced the forward in the only change to Jurgen Klopp’s side following last weekend’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Wolves.

Alexis Mac Allister was handed his first start since winning the World Cup, coming in alongside former Reds midfielder Adam Lallana in the two alterations from the Brighton team which won 4-1 at Everton on January 3.

Wantaway Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard was absent after being dropped by head coach Robert De Zerbi due to his attitude.

Follow all the action in our live blog below.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League updates

  • GOAL! March adds second to double Brighton’s lead with fine finish (BRI 2-0 LIV)

  • GOAL! Hosts take deserved lead at start of second half as March prods in (BRI 1-0 LIV)

  • No penalty! March brought down by Alisson but offside (BRI 0-0 LIV)

  • Brighton: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 2 - 0 Liverpool FC

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Liverpool (MARCH)

16:13

A second for Brighton and it’s March again! Brilliant from the Seagulls as Ferguson slides March through, and he produces a fine finish across Alisson to double their lead.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Liverpool (MARCH)

16:06

Brighton take a deserved lead at the start of the second half! An error from Matip is punished as Mitoma puts in a cross and March prods it in!

HALF TIME! Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Liverpool

15:49

Liverpool get into the break level, but there’s no doubt who the better side have been. Brighton have been superb but can’t find the breakthrough.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:46

The Liverpool fans in the away end are not happy with their team’s performance. Brighton have outplayed them.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:43

No penalty! Instead the flag goes up for offside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:42

Penalty to Brighton after Alisson clips March! But this might be offside...

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:41

Mitoma has had a brilliant first half and threatens Liverpool with another bursting run down the left side. He puts a square ball across but there’s no-one there.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:34

There’s a moment of concern as Henderson crunches into Caicedo, who stays down after the challenge of the Liverpool captain. Mitoma then threatens Alexander-Arnold again before Matip steps in.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:30

A couple of better openings for Liverpool: first Salah gets a sight of goal but lashes it well wide on his right foot, then he forces Sanchez into a save. Gross then denies Gakpo from turning in the rebound.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:27

Midway through the first half and Liverpool have yet to have a proper shot on goal. It’s been a brilliant start from the hosts.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:09

Caicedo wins the ball and offloads to Gross, who tries to release March down the right flank. Konate has to react to knock the ball out for a throw-in.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:06

Gross floats a cross to the back post for Dunk to attack, but Fabinho is alert to head the danger behind for a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:05

Robertson nudges Lallana to the ground on the edge of the Liverpool box, handing the home side a free-kick in a threatening position.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Fabinho.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:03

We're under way at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:02

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

First Half begins.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:02

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:58

Brighton have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L7), a 1-0 win at Anfield in February 2021.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:55

Liverpool have made one change to their side from their draw against Wolves in the FA Cup. Darwin Nunez misses out due to injury and is replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain in the final, who gets the nod ahead of Carvalho.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:51

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:51

Brighton have made three changes to their side from their win over Boro in the FA Cup. Sanchez comes back into the sode between the sticks, while Dunk returns to the back four. Mac Allister gets the nod to return to the starting line-up as Gross drops back into right-back. Lamptey, Van Hecke and Steele all drop to the bench, while Leandro Trossard has been dropped by De Zerbi amid speculation linking him with a move away from the Amex.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:45

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:44

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:44

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:43

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Jason Steele, Billy Gilmour, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:42

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:42

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:39

Liverpool have been vulnerable of late in the Premier League, surviving a late scare against Wolves during the week to hang on to a point. The Reds were hammered 3-1 by Brentford in their last away match, highlighting their issues at the back. Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to resolve their problems, but Brighton will pose a lot of problems for his team in the final third. The Merseysiders need a response today.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:38

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:36

Brighton have been in impressive form since their return from the World Cup break in the Premier League. The Seagulls have recorded impressive away wins over Everton and Southampton, and played a decent game against Arsenal. Roberto de Zerbi's men continued their free-scoring run in front of goal by hammering Middlesbrough 5-1 in the FA Cup last time out. They will be looking at Liverpool's recent poor run with the confidence ahead of the contest.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

15:10

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

14:30

