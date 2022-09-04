Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

The Seagulls have made a strong start to the new season but did suffer defeat to Fulham last time out. However, thanks to three wins and a draw prior to that, theey remain in the top four and victory today would lift them just two points off the top, one point behind Spurs and Man City.

It has been far from as happy for the Foxes, who sit rock bottom of the table and are one of just two teams left in the top flight - Everton being the others - who have yet to pick up a win this term. Indeed, it’s just one point from five games so far for Brendan Rodgers and his team, who need to find form quickly.

BHA XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, March, Mwepu, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck

LEI XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho, Daka

BRIGHTON SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Levi Colwill, Steven Alzate, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour.

BRIGHTON (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Aaron Webster; Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck.

Meanwhile Leicester are bottom having failed to win any of their opening five games, losing four and picking up one point in a draw. They were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Thursday to pile the pressure on Brendan Rodgers.

Brighton suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, losing 2-1 away at Fulham, but they still sit fourth in the table after a strong start to the campaign. Prior to this loss, they’ve won three and drawn one, including a 1-0 win over Leeds United at home last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as Leicester’s situation is ‘totally different’ now

13:29 , Karl Matchett

Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester can only target 40 points after their summer cutbacks.

The Foxes are bottom and winless in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton.

They had to sell Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70million before Rodgers could bring in any new recruits, with defender Wout Faes joining from Reims this week.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wrote in Thursday’s programme ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United that FFP and Covid were two of the biggest reasons for the Foxes’ position.

They have been unable to significantly strengthen and Rodgers is facing up to the reality of the situation this season, having finished fifth in 2020 and 2021.

Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as Leicester’s situation is ‘different’ now

‘Exciting’ Billy Gilmour tipped to flourish at Brighton

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Graham Potter believes “exciting” new arrival Billy Gilmour can flourish at Brighton but knows the team must be functioning well to get the best out of him.

The 21-year-old Scotland international is available to make his Seagulls debut in Sunday’s home Premier League clash with Leicester after joining from Chelsea on a four-year deal on deadline day.

The midfielder made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues before getting more top-flight experience during a season-long loan spell with Norwich last term.

Gilmour has yet to play any competitive football so far in the 2022-23 campaign, so may have to wait until he has built up sharpness before making his first Brighton appearance.

But Potter is confident Gilmour will impress during his time at the Amex Stadium, pointing to his technical ability as an asset.

Graham Potter tips ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to flourish at Brighton

Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at the AMEX Stadium.

Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’

13:19 , Karl Matchett

Brighton boss Graham Potter is anticipating a tough test when Leicester visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday despite the Foxes’ lowly position in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit bottom of the table after taking just one point from their first five games.

Potter said disappointing runs can happen to anyone during a top-flight season, citing a winless streak his own team went on last season.

With the attacking talent they have at their disposal, Potter is convinced the Foxes have the quality to bounce back and is not expecting the visitors to give his fourth-placed side an easy ride on Sunday.

Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’

Brighton vs Leicester team news

13:09 , Karl Matchett

Brighton continue with the impressive Caicedo, Mac Allister and Enock Mwepu in midfield, looking to prolong their fine start to 2022/23.

Leicester opt for Luke Thomas at left-back with Evans and Ndidi partnering up in defence. Tielemans starts, with Patson Daka called up in attack and Jamie Vardy left on the bench.

The City XI at AMEX Stadium 🏟️#BHALEI pic.twitter.com/EMpLwvHpSX — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 4, 2022

Less than an hour to go ⌚️



Free #BHALEI build-up on LCFC TV 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 4, 2022

Pervis is also on the bench! 😅 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/5J9XWh54aP — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 4, 2022

Brendan Rodgers confirms Wout Faes misses out today, having not received his visa in time for #BHALEI. pic.twitter.com/PFoKAY4sGL — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 4, 2022

Fans should be aware that Mill Road Park & Ride is now full. There is still space at Brighton Racecourse. 🚌 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 4, 2022

