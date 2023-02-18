Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Brighton Moises Caicedo battles with Harrison Reed in midfield (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was absent for his side’s clash with Brighton due to a “minor injury”. The Serbia striker, who has hit 11 of the Cottagers’ 34 Premier League goals this term, was replaced by Harry Wilson.

Evan Ferguson returned to lead Albion’s attack as sixth hosted seventh at the Amex Stadium. The Republic of Ireland striker, who has scored three goals in his last five top-flight outings, replaced Deniz Undav in the only change made by Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Willian.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Fulham FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:48 , admin

We'll play two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:47 , admin

Estupinan crosses into the area from the sideline, but the ball takes a nick off Wilson and rolls straight into the waiting gloves of Leno.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:46 , admin

BLOCKED!!! A clever flick from Mac Allister puts Ferguson in behind Robinson, and the striker shoots from a tight angle, with his effort taking a nick off Diop and deflecting over the bar!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:44 , admin

From that Brighton chance, Fulham counter and win a corner down the right-hand side. It's crossed in by Pereira, but the ball is too close to Sanchez and the Seagulls 'keeper claims it with ease.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:42 , admin

SAVED!!! A ball into the box from Gross is clipped away by Robinson, but it's headed back forward for Brighton. Mac Allister meets it with a well-struck volley on the turn, but Leno hardly has to move to hold the ball in his grasp as he saves!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:41 , admin

CHANCE!!! Brighton win a free-kick and a low pass in behind frees up Estupinan. He cuts the ball back from the byline, but Leno and Tete get there first with the latter putting it behind for a corner!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:41 , admin

39': Still no way through, but Leno scrambled to deny Evan before Kenny Tete hacked Kaoru's cross clear moments ago. 🇯🇵 Keep pushing, Albion! 👊



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QqMJCOPNJS — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:40 , admin

Estupinan and Mitoma play a one-two down the left as Brighton attempt to find space in that channel, but the former's run into space from the return ball is halted as Mitoma fouled Wilson prior to his pass.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:39 , admin

Caicedo is looking to move the ball forward at every possible opportunity for Brighton, but takes a heavy touch and slides in to catch Reed, gifting Fulham a free-kick in midfield.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:36 , admin

March looks to flick the ball over the top from inside his own half, but the ball strikes Robinson on the arm and Brighton win a free-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:34 , admin

SAVED!!! Mac Allister slides in to knock the ball forward for Ferguson, who races after it before Leno, miles off his line, races out to swat the ball away before smothering it!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:33 , admin

Brighton are unbeaten in their five Premier League games so far in 2023, winning three and drawing two. They last had a longer run without a league defeat at the start of a calendar year in 2012, not losing in 12 games on the spin.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:32 , admin

31' Smart from @Bernd_Leno!



Our keeper comes racing off his line to block after Evan Ferguson is put through on goal. 🧤



🔵 0-0 🖤 #BHAFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:31 , admin

BLOCKED!!! The free-kick is played across before a ball is clipped in towards the back post. Estupinan knocks it back from the byline, and Veltman's volley towards goal is deflected behind for a corner off Ream!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:30 , admin

28' Standing strong. 💪



A good block from @timream5 after Joel Veltman's shot. 🇺🇸



🔵 0-0 🖤 #BHAFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:30 , admin

It's becoming a great battle between March and Robinson down the near touchline, as the two come together again. This time Robinson illegally holds the Brighton man back as he tries to run down the line, and concedes a free-kick which will be crossed into the Fulham box.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:28 , admin

Brighton have won their last two home games in the Premier League, beating Liverpool and Bournemouth by 3-0 and 1-0 scorelines respectively. They last won three in a row at home in November 2019, while they last won three in a row at home without conceding in the Championship in September 2015.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:26 , admin

Fulham break down the left edge and Robinson knocks the ball ahead, looking to beat March, but the Brighton winger gets back to hold the US international off and usher the ball out for a goal kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:25 , admin

The early chances in this game have given way to something of a scrap, particularly in the middle of the park. Both midfields have been extremely busy and frantic in the last few minutes, but the defences of either side are yet to really be troubled.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:22 , admin

Following their 2-1 win at Craven Cottage in August, Fulham are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since 1992-93, which came in the third tier of the Football League!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:20 , admin

Ream looks to clip a throughball for Robinson to chase, but the ball bounces off the back of the Fulham left-back and Brighton recover possession.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:19 , admin

March dribbles into the area with options queuing up around the penalty spot, but Ream stands tall to win possession back and prevent the Seagulls cross coming in.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:17 , admin

Mitoma and Wilson collide, leaving the Fulham winger on the deck in the centre circle. He's receiving treatment and should be okay to carry on, but heads off the field for further inspection before he can do so.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:16 , admin

15' Some defending to do in the opening stages of this one. ⚔️



🔵 0-0 🖤 #BHAFUL pic.twitter.com/sorbtyt5ji — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:16 , admin

14': A fast start from Albion! ⚡️ Evan fired a ferocious half-volley over the bar early on, Solly then curled wide before Pervis just had a shot well blocked. 😲



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qt1O2cuRE2 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:14 , admin

Another long pass has March searing after it, but Ream gets back in cover for Fulham and heads the ball back into the safety of Leno's gloves.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:13 , admin

BLOCKED!!! Estupinan charges into open pasture and is found by a long diagonal ball. Dribbling into the box, he cuts inside and shoots, but Diop gets in the way to block the ball behind for a corner!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:13 , admin

Brighton are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against promoted sides, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last seven. Their last such defeat was in December 2019 against Sheffield United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:10 , admin

Reed is down and is receiving treatment for a good two minutes before heading off the pitch, and hopefully the Fulham midfielder will be able to stay on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:08 , admin

Brighton have faced Fulham five times in the Premier League, and are yet to win a game against them - they've not played a side more often without winning since their promotion in 2017.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:06 , admin

WIDE!!! Brighton charge forward into space and switch play to the right. March darts into the box and cuts inside Robinson, before curling a good effort just around the outside of the far post!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:05 , admin

OVER!!! A poor clearance is cut out by Caicedo, who squares to March. He tees up Ferguson with a deft touch, and the young Irishman sends a first-time finish flying just over the bar!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:03 , admin

Mitoma takes on Tete and looks to get around the outside of the Cottagers right-back, but is forced wide as he enters the box and can't keep the ball in play.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:02 , admin

Fulham kick the game off, and we're underway on the south coast of England!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:01 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

15:01 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:59 , admin

The teams head out onto the pitch at a dreary Amex Stadium, and we're just moments away from kick-off now!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:56 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:51 , admin

Talking of changes up front, Fulham also make one injury-enforced change, with talismanic top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic absent through injury. Bobby De Cordova-Reid has the heavy task of filling in for the prolific Serbian up front, with Harry Wilson coming in to take the Jamaica international’s place on the right flank.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:51 , admin

Young striker Evan Ferguson has really come to the fore at Brighton since the departures of forwarsas Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, and the 18-year-old starts up top for the Seagulls, hoping to add to his three goals in just six Premier League appearances this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:49 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:44 , admin

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Layvin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Manor Solomon, Cedric Soares, Daniel James, Sasa Lukic, Carlos Vinicius.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:44 , admin

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:43 , admin

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Yasin Ayari, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:43 , admin

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:40 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:37 , admin

Fulham are level on points with Brighton, trailing by means of goal difference. They’ve responded from a two-game losing streak by holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw before beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Craven Cottage last time out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:37 , admin

Sixth face seventh on the south coast in this game, with surprise packages Brighton and Fulham hoping to keep pace with Newcastle in fifth. The Seagulls have two games in hand on Newcastle four points above them, and are unbeaten so far in 2023, drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace last time out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Brighton and Hove Albion face Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

"We've got high expectations and we want to keep pushing." 💬 @AdamWebster31 🎥 pic.twitter.com/bij0tZxHJv — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Aleksandar Mitrović misses out today with a minor injury. 🤕#BHAFUL pic.twitter.com/6rBhudfAlG — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Fans should be aware that Mill Road Park & Ride is now full. There is still space at Brighton Racecourse. 🚌 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

14:30 , admin