Brighton vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Lewis Dunk scores late equaliser

(REUTERS)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton on Saturday with both teams keen to find consistency sooner rather than later - though for very different reasons, with the Seagulls chasing Europe and the Toffees simply trying to avoid relegation.

A points deduction hasn’t helped there and Sean Dyche’s side may yet face another before the campaign is out, but they come into this game outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds here.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 1 Everton FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

17:10

Dunk powered in a 95th-minute header to help 10-man Brighton earn a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls stopped Everton from having a shot in the first half but couldn't break the deadlock with an xG of 0.78. Adingra and Welbeck had goal-bound efforts deflect off target after some last-ditch defending from the Toffees, with Dunk heading two tame shots straight at Pickford. Despite their dominance before the break, it was Everton that took the lead. The visitors only created an xG of 0.27 but broke the deadlock through Branthwaite. He got onto a loose ball inside the box and blasted his effort into the top-right corner. Everything looked like it was going wrong for the Seagulls after Gilmour was sent off for a high tackle on Onana, but they levelled in stoppage time to extend their unbeaten run at home to 11 matches. Gross' right-footed cross found Dunk, who headed the ball past Pickford. Brighton will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they host Wolves. As for Everton, they miss the chance to go three points clear of the drop zone and face West Ham next. That's all, goodbye.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

17:02

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 1-1 EVERTON

Story continues

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

17:02

The nine additional minutes have been played but there will be some extra time after Dunk's headed goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

17:02

Everton load the box and are continuing to put the pressure on Brighton. Harrison collects possession on the right side of the box, switching the ball onto his left foot before whipping his shot wide of the left post. He had options in the middle, but went alone and missed the target.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:59

Brighton’s Gross has been involved in 11 goals in his last 14 Premier League games (two goals and nine assists), including four in his last three. His 10 assists overall this term is the most ever by a Brighton player in a single Premier League campaign, while the last German player to reach double figures in a season was Leroy Sane in 2018-19 (10).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:57

Assist Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:55

Goal Lewis Carl Dunk

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:54

Gross is over a free-kick inside Everton's half, but his delivery into the box is poor, allowing Pickford to collect it without pressure.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:53

Yellow Card Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:53

Beto steps on Van Hecke's foot outside the Brighton box and goes into the book.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:52

There will be nine minutes of additional time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:52

Fati has only had 15 touches since coming on but does well to work possession onto his right foot and drives a low strike towards the bottom-left corner. However, Pickford gets across his line to push it behind.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:50

Substitution Abdoulaye Doucouré Ashley Simon Young

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:50

OVER! Beto has the chance to double Everton's lead. He times his run to perfection and races behind Dunk to get a shot away inside the box, but he lifts his effort over the bar. He did everything apart from the finish.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:47

Everton have only registered an xG of 0.16, but they have hit all three of their shots on target and have challenged Verbruggen twice as well as force Lamptey into a brilliant clearance off the line. Brighton have had 19 attempts but only tested Pickford five times, with most of those being tame shots.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:44

Onana is walking off gingerly after a heavy tackle from Gilmour. He is off the pitch but will be able to come back on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:42

Red Card Billy Clifford Gilmour

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:40

Adingra races down the right and gets to the byline, but Branthwaite slides across to make a strong tackle, winning a goal-kick. He thumps his chest, celebrating the vital tackle almost as much as his stunning goal earlier.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:39

Adingra was so effective on the left for Brighton, but he has been moved over to the right. He gets onto a ball into the box from Estupinan, but his header is poor, with his effort deflecting off Fati before dropping into Pickford's gloves.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:36

Substitution Evan Joe Ferguson Adam David Lallana

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:36

Gross goes into the book for dissent after Branthwaite's goal went in.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:34

Goal Jarrad Paul Branthwaite

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:33

Substitution Facundo Valentín Buonanotte Julio César Enciso Espínola

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:32

WIDE! Garner is over a free-kick on the right and he sends an inviting cross into the box. It goes past Beto and looks to be heading in, but the ball goes just wide of the right post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:30

Yellow Card Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:30

CHANCE! Huge opportunity for Beto immediately after coming on. The Portuguese striker shields the ball well outside the box before delivering a wide pass to Harrison. He cuts in from the wing and finds Beto with a cross, but the 26-year-old cannot get any purchase on his header.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:29

Everton make a straight swap up front. Calvert-Lewin has gone 20 matches without scoring and is replaced by Beto. The English forward didn't even have a shot against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:27

Garner stays offside and shows his frustration, collecting the ball before lashing it over after the whistle is blown. He gets away without a yellow card for kicking the ball away for a second time. The home fans aren't happy.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:25

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home games (winning five and drawing five) since a 3-1 loss to West Ham in August. The Seagulls have both scored and conceded a goal in 14 of their last 15 at the Amex Stadium, with the exception being a goalless draw with Wolves last month.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:25

Dunk sends a heavy pass back to Verbruggen, who slices a clearance behind for a corner. McNeil's cross floats towards the back post, but Onana makes a mess of his header and misses the target.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:21

Substitution Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey Joël Ivo Veltman

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:21

Substitution Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck Anssumane Fati Vieira

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:21

Adingra twists and turns on the left side of the box before unleashing a shot towards the goal with his right foot. Tarkowski makes an important block and there are appeals from the home fans for a handball, but it is quickly dismissed.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:20

Substitution Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:20

OFF THE LINE! What a clearance from Lamptey to keep the score level! Pickford launches the ball down the left to McNeil, who lifts a perfect cross towards Doucoure at the back post. The former Watford man crashes a powerful effort on target, but Lamptey gets back to head his effort off the line. Their first shot is the best scoring opportunity so far!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:17

Everton have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League away games, having found the net in each of their previous five. They last went four without a goal on the road in November 2022. They have shown slight improvements as the contest has progressed but are still waiting for their first shot.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:16

Tarkowski makes a strong tackle on Welbeck, with the Brighton players surrounding the referee wanting a second yellow card for the Everton man. However, the defender gets away with it. De Zerbi is furious and is booked instead.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:15

Pickford is going long with every free-kick inside the Everton half. Calvert-Lewin wins the initial header and flicks the ball down the right side of Brighton's box, but Verbruggen gets there before Doucoure. A first real involvement from the Seagulls' goalkeeper, who was quick off his line.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:13

Tarkowski is the latest player to stay on the floor after Ferguson runs into the defender inside the Everton box. However, he will be able to continue without treatment. It was an accidental collision caused by the Brighton striker.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:10

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:10

A free-kick is given to Everton after Igor crashes into Calvert-Lewin. The Everton striker put his arm in the face of the Brighton defender, but both are fine to continue after spending time on the floor. However, Gueye goes down off the ball and won't be able to continue.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:08

Everton have failed to score a first-half goal in 17 of their 26 games, only Crystal Palace (18) and the Blades (19) have failed to score more often in the Premier League this season. However, they also didn't concede before the break for a league-high 17th time this term.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:08

Everton get the ball rolling again. Dyche will be looking for a reaction in the second half. No changes at the break.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

16:00

Brighton will be delighted with their performance in the first half. The Seagulls created an xG (expected goals) of 0.78 before the break from their 10 shots, registering an impressive eight corners and 59.5 per cent of the possession. Gross and Gilmour have also been brilliant at coming forward with the ball out of the midfield, combining for 13 entries into the final third. As for Everton, they had a few bright combinations in the Seagulls' half but struggled with their end product. Calvert-Lewin has been a presence up front and has won three aerials duels, but he has not had many opportunities to get shots away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:55

Brighton dominated the first half and stopped Everton from having a shot, but the score is goalless at half-time at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls were in control and went close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions. Welbeck poked a shot wide early on before Adingra had two opportunities. The winger, who is playing his first home match after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, looked electric down the left. He lashed a left-footed strike over the bar before seeing a curling shot deflect out for a corner off Tarkowski. Dunk knocked two headers on target, and Van Hecke also challenged Pickford, but their efforts were tame.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:50

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-0 EVERTON

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:50

CHANCE! Everton speed forward down the left, with Calvert-Lewin heading the ball down to Doucoure. He combines with Harrison for a one-two and sends a low cross into the box, but Calvert-Lewin's effort deflects wide before the flag goes up.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:48

There will be two minutes of additional time. Dyche will want to get into the tunnel as quickly as possible to try and change something.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:46

Gross is barged to the floor by Garner, who gives away a free-kick on the edge of the box. Garner is fortunate to get away without a yellow card after kicking the ball away. Five players are over the set-piece for Brighton to start with. A few walk away and Welbeck takes it, but he sends his right-footed strike well over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:44

Everton's half is summed up by a pass from Tarkowski, who strides out of the defence before chipping a ball up to Calvert-Lewin straight out for a throw-in. The Toffees look lost for ideas in the attack but will be encouraged by the goalless scoreline.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:42

Gross takes corner number eight for Brighton on the right. His outswinging cross finds Dunk, but the defender cannot get a strong contact on the ball, heading it straight into Pickford's gloves.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:40

Gilmour breaks Brighton's short passing pattern and attempts an ambitious switch of play down the left to Adingra. However, Godfrey watches it all the way and heads it back to Pickford, who applauds his defender for his coolness under pressure.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:38

Welbeck is jogging off the pitch lightly and will be able to continue. Fati is getting warm on the sidelines just in case a substitution is needed.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:38

Welbeck looks hurt from the tackle by Tarkowski and needs medical treatment. This could be a real problem for Brighton, as the striker has been excellent.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:35

Yellow Card James Alan Tarkowski

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:35

CHANCE! Tarkowski has possession in Everton's half and switches the play down the left to Mykolenko. The full-back then flashes a brilliant cross into the middle towards Calvert-Lewin, but Dunk gets there first and heads a clearance behind for a corner. A vital touch from the defender.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:34

Adingra keeps finding time and space down the left, but his moves are starting to get predictable. The winger attempts to drive inside to work a shooting opportunity on his right foot, but Gueye reads his intentions and wins possession.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:33

Mykolenko hasn't had a lot of opportunities to get forward but darts down the left and lofts a cross towards the back post. However, Adingra is the only player there. He controls it well before sending a clearance off an oncoming Everton player and winning a goal-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:30

Gross' seventh corner of the right is met by van Hecke, but his free header goes straight at Pickford. Both the Brighton centre-backs should have done better with their efforts at goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:30

OVER! Brighton build from the back, with Gross and Welbeck combining before the striker slots a pass down the left to Adingra. He isn't afraid to run at his marker, rushing inside to get a shot away on his right foot, but it deflects off Tarkowski and goes over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:28

OVER! Adingra goes close. The tricky winger receives possession on the left, dribbling past Gueye with ease before pushing the ball past Godfrey inside the box before lashing a shot just over the bar with his left foot.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:25

TACKLE! What a challenge from Dunk. Garner has been quiet so far, but he collects possession on the right and sends a curling ball over the Brighton defence and into the box. Doucoure goes surging forward but is tackled by Dunk before he can get a shot away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:24

Everton are trying to play the ball out of the back, but Pickford seems to be their weak spot. Every time the goalkeeper collects possession in his box, he goes more direct, this time sending a clearance straight off the pitch.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:23

Gross has a corner on the right after sending plenty of crosses into the box from the left. His outswinging ball finds Dunk, but the Brighton captain sends his header straight at Pickford.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:22

WIDE! Intricate play by Brighton. Dunk heads the ball down to Gilmour, who chests a first-time pass into Gross. The German looks for options and finds Welbeck, with the striker moving possession onto his right foot before curling a shot towards the bottom-right corner that deflects off Godfrey before going behind.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:20

Adingra has been electric on the left and wins another corner on the left after getting past Harrison. However, Gross' fifth corner is headed away at the back post by Branthwaite.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:19

Pickford has a free-kick just inside Everton's half and he switches a long ball over to Tarkowski. He wins the first contact, but Brighton regain possession on the edge of their box. The Toffees will have to make the most of their set-piece situations due to their physical advantage.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:18

Everton are struggling to get a foothold in the contest. The Toffees are looking uncomfortable in possession and are giving the ball away cheaply in their half. It is allowing Brighton to gain momentum, with the Seagulls looking to attack down the left through Adingra.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:15

CHANCE! Brighton have another opportunity to score. Buonanotte spins in possession on the halfway line and drives a pass through the middle of the pitch. Welbeck takes a strong touch and attempts to poke the ball past Pickford, who races well out of his goal, but sends it behind for a goal-kick. A very fortunate moment for the Everton goalkeeper.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:14

Another corner from Gross is put into a dangerous area, but Calvert-Lewin comes up with another headed clearance. Harrison breaks down the right and uses his quick feet to beat Julio on the halfway line, but his pass inside is poor, allowing Brighton to regain possession.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:13

Welbeck has been involved in eight Premier League goals against Everton (four goals and four assists), only having a hand in more against West Ham (nine). His goal against the Blades last time out was his 21st for Brighton in the Premier League, his most goals for a single side in the competition (20 for Manchester United, six for Sunderland, 16 for Arsenal and two for Watford).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:11

CHANCE! Welbeck has bodies around him on the edge of the box but can poke a shot towards the goal that deflects wide of the right post. Everton then clear away the following corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:11

Pickford clears the ball down the pitch, with Calvert-Lewin using his height and strength to knock his header down to Doucoure. He then attempts to flick a first-time pass over the top of Brighton's defence, but Calvert-Lewin doesn't make the run.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:08

Gross has possession just inside Everton's half and looks for Buonanotte with a clever chip forward. However, Tarkowski reads his intentions and makes a good inception. It's been a very bright start from Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:07

Gross has a second corner in quick succession on the left, but his cross is headed away by Calvert-Lewin. Everton come racing forward on the counter, but a loose pass from Harrison ends their attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:05

Julio unleashes Adingra with a direct pass down the left wing. He tries to trick his way past his marker, with his cross getting blocked. Gross takes the corner, but his ball into the box is headed clear/

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:03

There was a nice touch from Brighton before the start, with Adingra coming out before everyone else. He was given a round of applause by the home crowd after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast. The winger proudly was wearing his medal around his neck with pride. The 22-year-old scored twice against the Blades on his return in the previous match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:02

Brighton get this Premier League clash under way. Ferguson with the first kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:00

The home side hasn’t won any of the last six Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton (drawing two and losing four), since a 4-2 victory for the Toffees at Goodison Park in October 2020. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:50

Everton make one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Palace in their previous fixture. Harrison is preferred ahead of Young on the right side of the midfield. Mykolenko picked up a knock against the Eagles but is fit enough to start at left-back.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:44

Brighton make two changes to the side that thrashed the Blades 5-0 in their last Premier League outing. Kaoru Mitoma was a doubt before the match and misses out completely with a back injury. The Japan international is replaced in the attack by Ferguson. There is also one alteration in the defence, with Julio coming in for Webster, who drops to the bench. Enciso is back in the squad for the first time since August. Despite only playing twice this season, he has still registered two assists.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:39

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:39

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

BRIGHTON SUBS: Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

Everton were in formidable form earlier this season and collected six wins in eight matches between the end of October and the middle of December to put themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone. However, since a 2-0 triumph away to Burnley, the Toffes are winless in eight top-flight outings (drawing four and losing four). Sean Dyche's men drew 1-1 with Palace in their last Premier League match, with Amadou Onana's goal six minutes from the end cancelling out Jordan Ayew's opener. The point lifted Everton above the drop zone and into 17th position, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool beating Luton Town 4-1 two days later to keep the Hatters in the bottom three on goal difference. It is a tough time for Everton, who are still waiting to hear the verdict on their appeal against their 10-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:30

Brighton struggled for goals in the Premier League at the start of 2024 and went three successive games without hitting the back of the net - registering back-to-back goalless draws before being thumped 4-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. However, the Seagulls have since netted 10 times in their previous three outings, thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 and Sheffield United 5-0 either side of a 2-1 loss to Tottenham. The emphatic triumph over the Blades in their previous outing lifted Roberto De Zerbi's men above Newcastle United and into seventh place in the league, with the hosts in a strong position to qualify for European football for the second consecutive season. Brighton are unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures at the Amex in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against AEK Athens in the Europa League in September.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Everton at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…