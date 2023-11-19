Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Arsenal made it five consecutive wins in the Women’s Premier League and six in all competitions with a convincing 3-0 victory over Brighton.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a shot into the top left-hand corner of the net before Caitlin Foord doubled their advantage with 10 minutes to go in front of a record crowd of 4,921 at a sold-out Broadfield Stadium.

Frida Maanum sealed the three points in stoppage time with her first goal of the season after being teed up by Cloe Lacasse, leaving the second-placed Gunners three points behind leaders Chelsea in the table.

Brighton & Hove Albion WFC 0 - 3 Arsenal WFC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:57

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:56

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:56

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:56

Attempt saved. Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:55

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:55

Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tatiana Pinto following a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:54

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Amanda Ilestedt.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:53

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lee Geum-Min.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:51

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:50

Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:48

Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Story continues

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:47

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:46

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kathrine Kühl replaces Victoria Pelova because of an injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:45

Delay in match because of an injury Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:44

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Emma Kullberg.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:44

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:43

Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:41

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:40

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti replaces Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:39

Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from very close range.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:37

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:37

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:36

Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:36

Hand ball by Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:34

Offside, Arsenal Women. Steph Catley tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:34

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Tatiana Pinto replaces Elisabeth Terland.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:34

Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:34

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:31

Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:31

Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:28

Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:30

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:28

Attempt blocked. Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:28

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:26

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Stina Blackstenius.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:26

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Steph Catley replaces Katie McCabe.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:26

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Cloé Lacasse replaces Beth Mead.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:26

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min replaces Pauline Bremer.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:26

Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:23

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:21

Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:21

Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:21

Attempt missed. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:19

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:18

Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:19

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:18

Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:16

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:13

Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:12

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Alessia Russo.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:10

Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:07

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Vicky Losada is caught offside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:05

Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

15:05

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Charlize Rule replaces Li Mengwen.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:50

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:48

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:48

Attempt saved. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:47

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:45

Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Bergsvand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:43

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:42

Offside, Arsenal Women. Amanda Ilestedt tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:40

Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:40

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:40

Delay in match because of an injury Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:34

Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:34

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:31

Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:29

Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:28

Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:28

Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maria Thorisdóttir.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:26

Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:25

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:25

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:24

Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:21

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:20

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:20

Delay in match because of an injury Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:17

Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:17

Attempt missed. Li Mengwen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:13

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:12

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:09

Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:07

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:07

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:07

Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:04

Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:02

Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

14:01

First Half begins.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

13:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.