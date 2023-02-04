Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates another winning goal (Getty Images)

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma scored for a third game in succession to snatch a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth in a Premier League south-coast derby on Saturday.

With time running out and Bournemouth seemingly coming away from the Amex Stadium with a precious point, Mitoma stole into the box and rose high while back-pedalling to head home Jeremy Sarmiento’s cross at the near post in the 87th minute.

The goal was not a trademark finish from the electric Japanese winger but it was enough to seal three points as Brighton moved back up to sixth place with 34 points while Bournemouth are 19th, a point below the safety zone.

Earlier, Brighton’s Deniz Undav had the perfect chance to open the scoring when he pounced on a poor pass from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto but the forward had his first shot blocked and his second saved while his final attempt cannoned off the post.

Bournemouth felt hard done by when Dango Ouattara was pushed to the ground in the box by defender Pervis Estupinan, who made no attempt to play the ball, but the referee and VAR deemed it a legal challenge and no penalty was given.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo was benched after Brighton refused to budge on his request to move in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal, but all seemed forgiven when he came on in the second half to a warm reception from the fans.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

87’ GOAL! Mitoma continues stunning form with another winning goal! (BRI 1-0 BOU)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:26 , admin

The biggest "I'm him" performance ever. pic.twitter.com/HwBkWMZQSH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:07 , admin

Story continues

Substitution Solomon Benjamin March Adam Harry Webster

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:07 , admin

Sarmiento has a lot of space down the left when it's threaded through to him, and after a quick glance up, he whips his cross to Mitoma.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:05 , admin

KING KAORU. 👑 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:04 , admin

That's all for today, goodbye!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:04 , admin

That win lifts Brighton back up to sixth place, just two points behind Tottenham above them. Next up for them is a trip to rivals Palace. Bournemouth stay in the relegation zone, still one point from safety. They host high-flying Newcastle United next time out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:02 , admin

Mitoma's late header snatches the win for Brighton as they beat Bournemouth 1-0. There was nothing to split the sides for the majority of the game. Brighton had the best chance of the first half when Undav had three glorious chances in the space of as many seconds, seeing one blocked, one saved and one thump the post. Bournemouth showed a threat on the counter without causing Sanchez any real problems and Mitoma saw an effort well-saved before he headed in the winner in the 87th minute despite Neto getting a hand to it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

17:01 , admin

Yellow Card Adam James Smith

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:57 , admin

FULL TIME: BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:56 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:56 , admin

Substitution Jaidon Anthony Matías Nicolás Viña Susperreguy

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:56 , admin

Defeat on the road. pic.twitter.com/tMHbx0lwV9 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:56 , admin

Brighton are still keeping the pressure on here as they look for a second to seal the points. Estupinan cuts inside from the left to pick out Gross, who tees up Buonanotte with his first touch, but the substitute fires it well wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:54 , admin

The board has gone up and there are going to be four added minutes here. Bournemouth look like the energy has been sapped out of them after conceding the goal, and they're not pushing upfield anymore.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:53 , admin

In the aftermath of their goal, Brighton are making their final change. It's a defensive one as Webster comes on to replace March.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:53 , admin

Yellow Card Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:52 , admin

Sarmiento has a lot of space down the left when it's threaded through to him, and after a quick glance up, he whips his cross to Mitoma.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:51 , admin

MITOMA SCORES! Brighton's patient play pays off as they knock it around down the left, opening up space. Sarmiento benefits from it, curling a brilliant cross in and Mitoma drifts onto the end of it, sending his header towards the near post. Neto gets a hand on it, but can't stop it from crossing the line. 1-0 Brighton!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:50 , admin

87': Jeremy whips a wonderful ball into Kaoru and the Japanese SUPERSTAR heads home! 💥



[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Prad5zqNzP — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:49 , admin

GOOD SAVE! March's route down the right is blocked off, so Brighton patiently work it out to the left. Mitoma's first touch takes him away from Smith down the left and he has a go from a tight angle, but Neto blocks it at his near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:49 , admin

GOAL for Brighton.



Mitoma scores.



86' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:49 , admin

THAT MAN AGAIN!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hKj1t05wwi — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:48 , admin

The yellow card is out again here, this time for Smith, who was late to get across to Mitoma.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:48 , admin

SO CLOSE FROM KAORU! 😱 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:47 , admin

Substitution Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey Facundo Valentín Buonanotte

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:46 , admin

Substitution Deniz Undav Julio César Enciso Espínola

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:46 , admin

After soaking up another spell of Bournemouth pressure, Brighton pass it neatly upfield. Mitoma looks for Caicedo ahead of him down the left, but overhits the pass straight out of play.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:46 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:45 , admin

Some really positive play here ✅



Ouattara has just seen a shot go wide after Semenyo won the ball and brought it forward.



Minutes later and the Ouattara heads just wide from Christie's corner.



81' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU pic.twitter.com/UlWrImyOnB — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:44 , admin

Final roll of the dice for Bournemouth now as Vina comes on to make his debut in place of Anthony.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:44 , admin

Brighton were arguing that Veltman was fouled by Semenyo in the build-up, but the defender went down extremely easily. Caicedo leads the protests and picks up a booking for dissent.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:43 , admin

A debut for Viña 👏👏



⬅️ Anthony

➡️ Viña



Ten to go...



80' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // @ESET pic.twitter.com/MdFPmuTJDm — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:42 , admin

WIDE! Bournemouth surge forward again after Semenyo dispossesses Veltman. Christie peels out to the left and sees a cross blocked by Estupinan before Zeumra squares it to Ouattara, but he volleys his shot wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:41 , admin

SAVE! Lerma gets his head up and picks out another good throughball, this time to Ouattara. He drives at Dunk before peeling away from the defender and drilling a shot on goal, but Sanchez gets behind it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:40 , admin

And Lamptey is also taken off, with Buonanotte coming on for his debut.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:39 , admin

Brighton are making another double change here. Undav is the first to go off, with Enciso replacing him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:38 , admin

Dunk was late getting across to Rothwell in his attempts to break up the counter. The referee initially played advantage but has now gone back to book him for it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:38 , admin

Mepham stooped to clear the ball and took a knee to the side of the head from Sarmiento. He originally stayed down, but he'll be able to carry on without treatment.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:37 , admin

75': Two more changes: Julio Enciso replaces Deniz Undav and Facundo Buonannote is on for his #PL debut in place of Tariq Lamptey. 🔁



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/M9dC7mgY3o — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:35 , admin

Mepham gives away a needless corner, but Gross' cross is cleared away. It's straight to March, who tries to recycle it by looking towards the far post, but Lerma clears this one.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:34 , admin

Dunk was late getting across to Rothwell in his attempts to break up the counter. The referee initially played advantage but has now gone back to book him for it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:32 , admin

GREAT BLOCK! Brighton just can't cope with Bournemouth's counter-attacks and Rothwell knocks it onto Semenyo. He carries it from inside his own half the edge of the box and Estupinan throws himself in front of it to deny him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:32 , admin

Substitution Philip Anyanwu Billing Joseph Matthew Rothwell

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:31 , admin

Bournemouth break quickly again, with Anthony leading the charge through the middle. He gets the ball caught under his feet on the edge of the box, but it bobbles through to Semenyo, who can't do anything with it on the turn.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:30 , admin

Second change for Bournemouth now and it's Billing that's making way for Rothwell.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:28 , admin

More good, patient build-up play from Brighton here as March tries to curl it into Estupinan. Ouattara cuts it out and runs straight into the Ecuadorian to win a free-kick, much to the hosts' frustration.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:28 , admin

Time for another substitution...



⬅️ Billing

➡️ Rothwell



Make your mark, Joe ✨



68' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU pic.twitter.com/AtUpXKS3FY — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:26 , admin

Bournemouth do look dangerous when they break forward and Ouattara gets the better of Estupinan this time. He just overruns it though, and it rolls out of play before he can pick out a cross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:24 , admin

Substitution Hamed Junior Traorè Ryan Christie

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:23 , admin

We're making our first change...



⬅️ Traorè

➡️ Christie



Let's go, Ry 👊



61' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU pic.twitter.com/kh2H75ke8m — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:22 , admin

Dunk slides it forward and Caicedo has a quick glance up before playing it forward for Sarmiento. He does well to keep his balance and brushes Lerma aside before hitting his low shot straight at Neto.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:20 , admin

WIDE! It's more great work from Lamptey down the left, and Zemura fails to clear his lines after Mepham's half-clearance. He gifts it to Gilmour on the edge of the box, who drills his low shot just wide of the near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19 , admin

Substitution Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck Jeremy Leonel Sarmiento Morante

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19 , admin

58': First Albion subs see Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento come on for Billy Gilmour and Danny Welbeck. 🔁🇪🇨



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GoiYo9ceig — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19 , admin

Substitution Billy Clifford Gilmour Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:18 , admin

CHANCE! Welbeck wins the ball off Zemura and drives into the box. Billing is hesitant to close him down, so Welbeck decides to go for goal. He leans back as he hits it though, and it's always rising over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:16 , admin

March plays a one-two with Gross inside the box, though the reverse pass forces him away from goal. He keeps it in, teeing up Lamptey for a cross, but Lerma gets in front of Mitoma.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:14 , admin

Bournemouth have failed to score a first-half goal in 15 of their 21 games this season, with only Southampton (16) failing to score in more in the Premier League so far.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:12 , admin

Mitoma manages to find a pocket of space down the left and he curls a lovely cross towards the far post with the outside of his boot. Undav is there for Brighton, but Neto is alert and slides out to scoop it up.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:11 , admin

Any #afcb supporters at today's game should be advised of the below rail disruption 👇 https://t.co/PauIqQ9zvp — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:10 , admin

CHANCE! It's a bright start to the second half by Bournemouth as Zemura is picked out on the overlap down the right. He hangs a cross into the far post and Ouattara runs onto it but loops his header over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:09 , admin

A positive start to the half...



Zemura picks out Ouattara at the back-post with a great cross, but his header goes over Sanchez's bar 💥



47' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:09 , admin

There is rail disruption on the Brighton to London line. 🚆 @AFCBournemouth supporters are advised it may be quicker to travel via Lewes and Clapham then to Bournemouth. London-bound supporters should travel via Lewes. #BHABOU — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:08 , admin

Bournemouth get us back underway for the second half!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:07 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:07 , admin

Back to it for a big half...



COME ON, LADS 🔥



46' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

16:01 , admin

De Zerbi will be the slightly happier of the two managers at the break - his side dominated, but they need to be more clinical to get something to show for it. Bournemouth were frustrated, feeling that some big refereeing decisions went against that, but O'Neil needs to help them put that out of their minds as they aim for their first win.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:56 , admin

It's goalless at the break between Brighton and Bournemouth. Arguably, the hosts should be in the lead, with Undav having three glorious chances in the space of as many seconds early on; his first shot was blocked by Smith before Neto parried away the follow-up, and on the third, he smacked the post. At the other end, Lerma fired a great chance wide and Billing forced Sanchez into a good save from long range in stoppage time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:52 , admin

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:51 , admin

Goalless going into half-time 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NEQ3lECpWB — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:51 , admin

Good play 👏👏



Zemura drives forward and forges a shooting opportunity, but sees his shot blocked...



It then falls to Billing, who drives one from range and forces Sanchez into a good save.



45' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:50 , admin

GOOD SAVE! Bournemouth break forward quickly again and Traore helps it onto Billing. He's a long way out when he goes for goal, but he gets a lot of power on it and Sanchez has to push it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:49 , admin

GREAT CHANCE! It's a wonderful reverse pass from Gross through to Undav, and Bournemouth don't spot his run. He fizzes a dangerous low ball across the six-yard box, but Welbeck can't make contact on the stretch.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48 , admin

Bournemouth are dropping deeper into their own half as Brighton continue their search for an opener. Welbeck switches it out to Mitoma, who sees a shot blocked and it bobbles through to March, whose effort is deflected high over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:46 , admin

There's a nervy moment at the back for Brighton as Dunk knocks it back to Sanchez. Semenyo is quickly bearing down on him, but he keeps his cool and casually picks out Veltman just in time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45 , admin

41': Welbz just directed a header straight at Neto from nine yards or so! 😲Albion are starting to get on top now... 👏



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PpDkO3xk6Q — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:44 , admin

SAVE! The corner is taken short by Brighton and worked out to March on the opposite flank. He clips a good cross into the middle for the unmarked Welbeck, but he thumps his header straight at Neto.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:43 , admin

Estupinan's throughball is cut out, but Gilmour quickly wins it back before looking down the left for Mitoma. He can't find any space though and sees another cross blocked by Smith.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:41 , admin

Instead of trying to play out from the back again, Bournemouth go for the more direct route. It's lifted over the top to Anthony, who weaves past two Brighton defenders in the box before Veltman dispossesses him with a perfectly-timed tackle.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:40 , admin

36': Still looking for an opener. 🔭 Pascal's just had a shot from Kaoru's cross cleared off the line, after Billy had earlier seen a shot well blocked by Chris Mepham. ❌



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kSswbLVbAC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:40 , admin

BLOCK! March's cross rolls across the face of goal without getting a touch and Mitoma picks it up on the far side. He leaves Smith on his knees with a clever drop of the shoulder before looking for Gilmour, but Billing blocks it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:39 , admin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:37 , admin

Brighton win their first corner of the game and it's swung in by Gross. It's half-cleared as far as March on the edge of the box, and he lifts it back into the middle, but can't pick out Mitoma.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:35 , admin

BLOCK! Gross finds a pocket of space and drills a low ball into the middle of the box for Undav. He unselfishly touches it to Gilmour on the D, but Lerma throws himself in front of the first-time effort.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:34 , admin

Brighton are keeping possession well again and Veltman slides a good throughball to Welbeck in the box. He keeps it in play and it's great hold-up play even as he's being fouled by Senesi until Ouattara dispossesses him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:33 , admin

Getting stuck in 👊 pic.twitter.com/eJXwzMyAY5 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:31 , admin

Again, Lamptey is away from Zemura down the right, and Gross spots his run. He tries to lift it over the top to him, but Neto is alert and rushes off his line to collect it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:29 , admin

There have been some very poor clearances so far from both keepers, with Sanchez slicing a clearance straight to Ouattara. He drives into the box and gets a shove from Estupinan. VAR has a quick look, but there's no penalty.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27 , admin

It's better from Bournemouth here as Traore lifts a dangerous cross in from the right. Sanchez rushes off his line and completely misses the ball, but Mepham can't take advantage of it as it sails over him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:26 , admin

Brighton are still keeping Bournemouth penned back in their own half here. After neatly knocking it around in midfield, Gross looks out to Lamptey again, but overhits it straight out of play.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:23 , admin

March checks back to lose Zemura before threading a good reverse pass into Lamptey. He slips just as he gets to it though and a relieved Senesi clears the danger.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:21 , admin

CHANCE! It's lovely play from Traore to get away from Gilmour in midfield and he slides it down the left for Anthony. He plays a one-two with Zemura before pulling it back from the byline, and Lerma fires his first-time shot wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:20 , admin

A BIG chance...



Anthony comes forward with the ball, playing a one-two with Zemura. He picks out Lerma, but the shot goes wide 😩



Almost an opener there!



16' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:20 , admin

Bournemouth just can't keep the ball upfield at the moment. Neto goes long with a free-kick and Ouattara rises to help it on. Semenyo runs onto it, but a sloppily first touch gifts it to Dunk.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19 , admin

16': Deniz has been bright so far! ⚡️ After Neto denied him when clean through, the German then smacked a shot against the post moments ago. 😩



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nidVyGgLG5 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19 , admin

A big block from Mepham 🧱



Undav pounces on a loose ball at the back. His first shot is blocked, the second saved by Neto and then the post denies him.



Still goalless here ❌



14' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #BHABOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:18 , admin

INCREDIBLE! How Brighton aren't ahead is anyone's guess! It's a poor clearance from Neto straight to Undav on the edge of the box. His first effort is blocked by the sliding Mepham, and Neto parries his second attempt away. It comes back to him again, and he smacks this one off the near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:16 , admin

Brighton won their last home league game against Bournemouth (2-0 in December 2019), ending a five-match winless run against the Cherries (D3 L2). They last won consecutive such outings against them in February 2004 (three in a row).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:13 , admin

Yellow Card Joël Ivo Veltman

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

15:12 , admin

CLOSE! Lamptey gives away a needless corner and it's swung into the near post, where Mepham is hovering unmarked. He flicks it on with the outside of his right boot, but can only find the side netting.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website