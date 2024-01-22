Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Duo play out goalless draw in Premier League

Wolves captain Max Kilman diverted the ball on to his own post in the second half

Brighton and Wolves cancelled each other out in a goalless Premier League affair at Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls' best chance came in the 11th minute when Facundo Buonanotte met a corner at the back post but his header was cleared off the line by Tommy Doyle.

Brighton also struck the woodwork when Wolves captain Max Kilman deflected Jack Hinshelwood's cross on to his own post after 54 minutes.

Wolves went closest just after the restart with Brighton keeper Jason Steele diving to keep out Matheus Cunha before the visiting forward fired over the bar on the rebound.

A point helped Brighton move above Manchester United into seventh, while Wolves extended their unbeaten league run to four matches and are 11th.

Milner up to second in all-time Premier appearance list

Monday's match was significant for 38-year-old Brighton midfielder James Milner, who overtook Ryan Giggs to go second outright on the Premier League's all-time appearance list.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool star has played 633 top-flight matches, 20 short of record holder Gareth Barry.

"I've had some luck," Milner told TNT Sports. "I've worked hard and you have to enjoy it to put the work in every day. I've hopefully got a few more games in me."

He may have even got on the scoresheet in the first half, but chose to cross the ball when well-positioned in the area.

After the match, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told BBC Match of the Day he believed his side "deserved to win" and they "played better than Wolves".

In the second period, Brighton had the better of possession but struggled to break Wolves down.

Shortly after the home side hit the post, Joao Pedro drove into the box, before being tackled by Nelson Semedo just as he was about to unleash a close-range shot.

And, despite playing some nice football in midfield, Brighton's attacking momentum ultimately fizzled out.

Wolves miss out on 52-year record

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil admitted his side's "final touch was slightly off" after the match.

"We took a few more risks today and on another day we'd take our chances," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"I'm pleased with the performance, just disappointed we weren't able to score. We did enough to score tonight."

Wolves were hoping to win four successive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972, when they were managed by Bill McGarry.

Monday's Premier League match was the West Midlands side's first in 2024, having last beaten Everton 3-0 in the league on 30 December before defeating Brentford in the FA Cup this month.

The visitors were limited to chances on the break in the first period as Pedro Neto, making his first start since October, and Pablo Sarabia both dragged low shots off target.

In the second half, they started to click with Craig Dawson volleying over the bar, Neto dragging a shot past the far post and Steele called into action to keep out Mario Lemina.

Cunha also rounded the Brighton keeper in the 79th minute but his shot from a very tight angle was never troubling the net.

Wolves and Brighton are both away in FA Cup fourth-round action next, with the former facing rivals West Brom on Sunday and the latter taking on Sheffield United on Saturday.