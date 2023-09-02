Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Newcastle United: Teenager Evan Ferguson scores hat-trick in fine win

Evan Ferguson has scored eight Premier League goals and made two assists

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a hat-trick to demonstrate his remarkable potential and help Brighton lay down a marker for another special Premier League season as they outgunned Newcastle.

Both sides discovered their European groups this week after overachieving last term - and Albion look far better placed than the Magpies to challenge near the top this time round.

Republic of Ireland striker Ferguson pounced from close range after goalkeeper Nick Pope had spilled Billy Gilmour's long-range effort.

The 18-year-old curled home a beauty from 25 yards to make it 2-0 - and then hit another, via a huge Fabian Schar deflection, for his 10th Premier League goal and his first hat-trick.

He becomes only the fourth player to score a Premier League hat-trick before their 19th birthday after Chris Bart-Williams, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen (four times).

Newcastle's first shot on target did not come until the 87th minute and they scored with their second, as Callum Wilson chased down a long ball to fire home in injury time. However, it was far too late to threaten any comeback.

More to follow.