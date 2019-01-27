Brighton & Hove Albion-Fulham Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion must start finding ways to win in the Premier League again. That's been the case with Fulham for some time, now.

Both sides look to end their current winless stretches Tuesday night when they meet at Craven Cottage.

Following a weekend away from Premier League play, Brighton (7-5-11) return comfortably to action safe whilst 13th in the table. However, the Seagulls have dropped their last two games within the league and are amidst a 1-2-5 stretch in the top-flight of English Football. Then again, those last two defeats came against league powers Liverpool and Manchester United.

"These games are like free shots for us," star forward Glenn Murray told Brighton's official website. "We are progressing gradually and I think at the right pace. We have improved in some areas from last year, and if it continues in that momentum, we are doing something right."

Murray scored twice on the first day of September, when Brighton rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the final half-hour to draw Fulham (3-5-15) 2-2 at home. Murray came on as a late substitute Saturday in the Seagulls' scoreless draw with West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup - which will now require a replay in that competition.

Fulham will try to avoid a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat following a 1-2-0 league stretch to end the 2018 calendar year. The Whites, who are in the middle of the relegation zone and a daunting seven points from safety, have not scored more than one goal in league play since Nov. 24.

They appeared to at least be headed for a point on Jan. 20, at home against Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs' Harry Winks scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to pull out a 2-1 win over the Whites.

"We cannot concede a goal like that at the end, because we need points," midfielder Jean Michael Seri told Fulham's official website. "We have to be compact and solid until the end. We conceded that goal, but I think really, to be fair, (that) game is one example of this season."

Seri does not need to be reminded of how things ended against Brighton earlier this season. However, he does not believe this contest will be a similar affair, and there is no reason for his teammates and himself to dwell on how frustrated they felt whilst leaving the pitch that day. The main reason is that manager Claudio Ranieri, who took over the club in November, will be on the touchline this time.

"It's a different philosophy and a different manager," Seri said. "Now, we play with a different tactic, and it's not going to be the same as it was in Brighton's home. But we have to fight. We have to fight if we are going to win. And we have to win this game."

Though Fulham ended a five-game losing streak over all competitions against Brighton & Hove Albion this season, they have not beat the Seagulls since Nov. 29, 2014, 2-1, whilst both played in the Championship.