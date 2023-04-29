Brighton hit new attacking heights in six-goal rout of Wolves

Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 6-0 with his second of the match during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on April 29, 2023 - Getty Images/Robin Jones

If you asked a stadium full of Brighton supporters to list the three best players in their team, many of them would give you the names of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma.

It is a measure of the work that Roberto De Zerbi is doing on the south coast, then, that the head coach rested all three of those players here, and Brighton still produced one of the finest attacking performances of any team this season.

This thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were truly pathetic, was the product of everything that makes Brighton such a compelling and fascinating club. This is what happens when you combine world-class recruitment with elite-level coaching, and this is what it looks like when every player knows their role in one of the European game’s most slick and advanced tactical systems.

Such was De Zerbi’s calm control of this afternoon, it almost felt like the seagulls overhead were drifting around under his precise instructions. They moved in unison during a break in play in the first half, much like Brighton’s midfield. De Zerbi has taken the work of Graham Potter and is building something extraordinary on the south coast, and this was the ultimate expression of his team’s swaggering style.

Remarkably, the scoreline does not even accurately reflect Brighton’s level of dominance. They finished with six goals but it really could have been more against a Wolves team that defended with all the rigidity of damp paper.

Julen Lopetegui, the Wolves head coach, is no fool but he was made to look like one here. After 16 minutes, with his side already two goals down, he gestured frantically towards his players and pleaded with them to change their shape. Did they not listen, or was Plan B even worse than Plan A? Whichever it was, it was not a good reflection of the players or coach.

Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross each scored twice for Brighton, whose supporters will already feel better about the prospect of possibly losing Caicedo, Mac Allister and Mitoma this summer. With those three rested, the likes of Julio Enciso (aged 19) and Billy Gilmour (21) came into the side and thrived.