Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw at Leicester 2-2 and maintain its assault on the English Premier League top five on Saturday.

The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five but climbed to sixth.

Substitute Evan Ferguson headed in Pervis Estupinan’s cross in off the post for the clincher.

Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton scored for Leicester to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma's sensational opener.

Neat play from Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana allowed Estupinan to find Mitoma on the left. The Japan international was given plenty of time to tease Timothy Castagne, cut inside and brilliantly curl the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Leicester led for only nine minutes. Still, the Foxes earned a point for the first time after falling behind this season and moved up to 14th in a congested mid-table.

