Brighton fending off Sevilla in battle for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Brighton are closing in on a sensational move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who is expected to join the club on a season-long loan.

Fati will provide more options in attacking positions for Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has lost teenage forward Julio Enciso to a long-term knee injury.

Fati, a 20-year-old Spain international, is widely regarded as one of the most talented young forwards in world football.

He became Barcelona’s second-youngest debutant when he played for them at the age of 16 years and 298 days, and is the club’s youngest ever goalscorer. He is also the youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League.

Fati was handed Lionel Messi’s old No 10 shirt in 2021 but his progress has been slowed by a series of injury issues in recent years.

It is a measure of Fati’s standing at Barcelona that he signed a new contract in October 2021 which contained a buyout clause of one billion euros.

Although he made 51 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions last season, Fati only made 12 starts in La Liga. He has not started any of his club’s matches so far in this campaign.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Sevilla made a late attempt to hijack Fati’s move to Brighton but that the player has chosen to test himself in the Premier League.

De Zerbi confirmed last week that Brighton were in the market for another forward following the loss of Enciso.

The move for the Barcelona youngster, if Brighton can complete the deal, will be seen as further proof of the Premier League club’s progress in recent years and of their increasing attractiveness as a destination for talented players.

It helps Brighton’s cause that they will be playing in European competition this season, following their qualification for the Europa League.

