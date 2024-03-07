Brighton fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europa League tie

Brighton will play Roma in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday night - Getty Images/Paolo Bruno

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed, beaten and robbed ahead of the club’s Europa League match at Roma.

According to Italian news agency Nova, a 27-year-old and 28-year-old were set upon by six or seven masked assailants at around midnight on Wednesday.

Telegraph Sport has been told Brighton and British police have been in touch with both victims and are providing them with support.

“We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are OK. We reiterate the advice of the club published on the pre-match info,” Darren Balkham, Brighton’s police liaison officer, wrote on X.

“The two football fans had been attacked in the street by ‘six or seven people wearing masks”, the police spokesman added.

“The pair were robbed of a belt bag containing their identity documents and wallets. An investigation is underway.”

The news coincided with the naming of an alleged stabbing victim on X, formerly Twitter, as @‌Jackalbion96, who posted on the site at around 3am, “Merely a flesh wound”, before later adding, “Later he found out it was NOT a flesh wound.”

Another user, @‌georgegrahame19, posted: “Our group got jumped on the way back to our hotel. Couple of people including Jack were attacked with knives. He’s still at hospital but is OK.”

‘It’s worse than Marseille’

That prognosis was also confirmed by @‌Jackalbion96 himself, who appeared to make light of the alleged incident.

A third user, joeythorpe96, also wrote: “Me and a couple of my mates got attacked in Rome last night after leaving a bar. Just want to say that every Brighton fan in Rome please be careful. It’s so dangerous out here and worse than Marseille. #bhafc.”

According to Nova, the attack on Brighton fans was witnessed by restaurant workers who raised the alarm, with police arriving to find two men with stab wounds to their legs and other injuries.

The victims, who were also said to have had their wallets and other items stolen, were reportedly taken to hospital.

Stabbings of visiting football fans are not uncommon in Rome and Brighton published detailed travel advice for their supporters on their website ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at the Stadio Olimpico.

It included: “Street crime, including pickpocketing can take place in Rome. Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance.”

It added: “Italian police advise it is better to avoid flags and colours in the city.”

It also said Roma and the police strongly recommended “for both speed and safety” that fans use shuttle buses laid on to transport them to and from the stadium.

And it said the journey to the ground would take place under “police escort.”