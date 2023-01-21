Brighton continue impressive run to further underline status as top flight's model club

Evan Ferguson added to his growing reputation with his late equaliser at the King Power - Getty Images /Alex Dodd

Not so long ago it was Leicester who were regarded as the model club to disrupt the Big Six, a beacon for quality recruitment and capable of absorbing the sales of key players.

It is Brighton who now appear to be the more progressive outfit, continuing their outstanding run of results under Roberto De Zerbi to ensure supporters are dreaming of European tours.

Evan Ferguson, a substitute, secured a dramatic equaliser two minutes from the end to deny Leicester their first home victory since October 20.

Brighton’s momentum has carried them into the top six and there appeared to be no damage here after the £21 million sale of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

This was another frustrating experience for Brendan Rodgers, who did at least get some response after warning his Leicester players last week they were gripped in a relegation battle.

Brandan Rodgers endured another frustrating day in the Leicester dugout - Getty Images

After falling behind to an outstanding goal from Brighton’s Japan international Kaoru Mitoma, they did recover with two goals but their defensive frailties surfaced again to allow Ferguson in for a late equaliser.

Leicester’s owners King Power have come under fire in recent months and moved to ease the tension by completing a £17 million deal for FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen this week.

In his programme notes, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wrote: “Supporting that process through adding to the squad during the current transfer window has been a high priority for us.

“As is always the case, our recruitment process is both thorough and considered and every effort is made that, when we invest in the squad, we secure the right players on the right terms for our club.”

Yet it proved another difficult afternoon, with Brighton running the game with their high-speed, controlled football and taking the lead in the 27h minute. It was a brilliant finish from Mitoma, who took the ball inside the area before bending a shot into the far corner.

Chants about European tours next season swiftly followed from the away supporters.

Leicester had barely threatened but levelled seven minutes before half-time, with substitute Marc Albrighton converting the loose ball after Brighton blocked shots from Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans. Albrighton had only been on the pitch for three minutes after replacing the injured Dennis Praet.

With the stakes so high, tensions were boiling over in the technical areas, with De Zerbi and Leicester’s goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell both booked after a fiery confrontation.

Both teams of coaching staff clashed after Brighton angrily demanded a penalty after Danny Welbeck was brought down in the box by Luke Thomas. Thomas Bramall, the referee, did not award a penalty and was backed up by a Var review.

Solly March should have given Brighton the lead in the 57th minute after Mitoma’s pass but he sliced his shot over the bar.

It proved a costly miss, with Barnes firing home at the far post six minutes later to put Leicester in front.

Brighton did respond, as Danny Ward produced a fine save to deny March and Ferguson nodded in Pervis Estupinan’s cross in the final minutes to extend their impressive run.