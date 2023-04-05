Belief growing at Brighton that top-four dreams can be realised

Bournemouth vs Brighton result: Evan Ferguson and Julio Enisco goals keep top four dreams alive - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Roberto De Zerbi acknowledged his Brighton side are emerging as contenders for the top four after their prospects of securing European football were further strengthened by a victory lit up by Evan Ferguson’s superb first-half finish.

The win established a four-point cushion for Roberto De Zerbi’s side who lie sixth. Instead of looking over their shoulders, however, their sights are now set further up the table with victory moving them to within four points of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, having played two games less, ahead of their visit to the north London club on Saturday.

“Yes if we win,” said De Zerbi, when asked if Albion can increase their chances of breaking into the top four with victory this weekend. “We have to fight, we have to play and we have to believe. And today the players showed me they believe in our target.”

This was by no means a comprehensive victory against a Bournemouth side in desperate need of points to boost their efforts to avoid relegation and who drop back into the bottom three after this defeat. However Ferguson’s instinctive 28th-minute back-heel - the 18-year-old’s eighth goal of the season - proved decisive with Julio Enciso completing the win in added time.

“Evan is very young,” said De Zerbi. “I want to help my players improve. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan. And for the other young players the same.”

He added: “I'm very pleased for the performance, for the result, for the quality of play, for the mentality, for the character, for the win in a very difficult game. We knew before the game the difficulty we could find and for this I am very elated for the players.”

Ferguson provided the game’s decisive moment when flicked home Kaoru Mitoma’s cross. Bournemouth had chances to equalise but their hopes were finally killed off when Enciso scored in added time.

"The consequences are if you don't take your chances, you have to push hard and you can get caught,” said Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil after his side dropped back into the bottom three “Their boy takes a really difficult chance, we had some good chances we didn't take.”