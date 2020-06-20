Brighton claim crucial win as Maupay and Leno injury ruin Arsenal's day

Photograph: Mike Hewitt/NMC/GETTY IMAGES POOL/EPA

If Mikel Arteta is right, and Arsenal could not afford to slip up here in their pursuit of the European spots, then this was a devastating blow. They had taken the lead through a marvellous goal from Nicolas Pépé midway through the second half and given the authority with which they had played for most of the afternoon there should have been little cause to expect what followed. But a resilient Brighton equalised quickly through Lewis Dunk and then, in a development that will nauseate Arsenal for two reasons, Neal Maupay floated in a superb winner with the final action of the game.

Maupay was at the centre of angry scuffles at full-time, with Mattéo Guendouzi particularly keen on an exchange of views and appearing to grab towards Maupay’s throat. The identity of Brighton’s match-winner must have enraged his opponents. He had already been central to the game’s abiding image, which was formed nine minutes before half-time when Bernd Leno, attending to a bouncing ball on the left side of his area, claimed it ahead of the striker. Leno had been comfortable favourite to win that battle, both through proximity and an extra seven inches in height.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Premier League – as it happened

By the time Maupay left the ground to offer a challenge, the Arsenal keeper had taken the ball with both hands. The impact set Leno off balance and caused him to land awkwardly, in some agony, with what appeared a serious injury to his knee.

It was the kind of collision that goes virtually unnoticed 99 times out of 100 and Maupay was slightly reckless rather than grievously aggressive. But the consequences for Leno may well be severe and Arteta must wonder, with the injuries mounting and time scarce to salvage their season, when Arsenal are going to happen upon a stroke of luck.

Story continues

Brighton and Arsenal players square up at the final whistle. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/AP

Arteta’s options were dwindling even before this mishap. Pablo Marí, Granit Xhaka and David Luiz were, for reasons two parts misfortune and one part incompetence, missing after taking early leave from the defeat at Manchester City. It meant at least two of his five changes were enforced; Pépé’s return from the cold was not but, even though his inconsistency has been one of Arteta’s pet vexations, his imposing display will be hard to savour in the short-term.

Brighton’s lineup included eight of the starters from their victory at the Emirates in December but for long periods they were bereft of the crispness of that night. Yet their resolve was commendable and combined with their visitors’ notoriously soft underbelly it pushed them to three points that make relegation a far more remote prospect.

Arsenal had been sharp and bubbly from the start. Within 10 minutes they caught four decent glimpses of Mat Ryan’s goal, coming closest from the third when Bukayo Saka jinked inside on to his right foot and produced a whipped, rising strike that rebounded off the crossbar with Ryan left standing.

Saka was playing on the left of a midfield three, a setup that showed necessary intent, with the caveat that Arteta’s midfield resources are stretched. While Brighton stabilised, Arsenal continued to ooze threat. Ryan, who went on to have an outstanding game, was obliged to save a stooping header from Alexandre Lacazette, another mercurial forward who had earned a recall, while Adam Webster intervened brilliantly just before the interval when Lacazette’s backheel appeared to have played in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Between those two chances came Leno’s departure. The stoppage lasted five minutes and as he was being carried off on a stretcher he sat up to make his feelings known to Maupay. A jabbing finger needed no interpretation and, in the circumstances, Maupay’s apparent protestation was not the best look.

At least Emiliano Martínez, the replacement keeper, showed commendable alertness to save a fizzing shot from Aaron Mooy within a minute of play restarting, his teammates still reeling.

Maupay served notice of his ability to compound the agony when, before the hour, Martínez beat away his drive from near the byline. But Ryan remained the busier keeper and twice thwarted Aubameyang, who might have regretted that both opportunities fell on his weaker, left, foot.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay chips home his side’s injury-time winner. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/PA Images/NMC Pool

No matter – or so it seemed – because prowess with the left is one gift of Pépé’s that has appeared beyond reproach. He strikes the ball beautifully and proved as much again when, fed by Saka on the right, he took a touch inside the substitute Solly March and beat Ryan all ends up with a luscious curled finish.

How frustrating for Arteta, then, that within seven minutes the goal should be cancelled out so scrappily. March’s low cross appeared to take a nick off Saka and was scrambled away from goal before Dunk, sliding in, made just enough contact to force it over the line.

How sickening that after Aubameyang had made Ryan save once more in spectacular fashion Maupay ran through to finish sublimely from an angle and wave a rag redder than the Arsenal shirts.