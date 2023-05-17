Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi explains Robert Sanchez situation amid absence at Arsenal

Roberto De Zerbi says Robert Sanchez is not currently part of Brighton's first-team plans because the goalkeeper "wanted it this way".

Sanchez was a surprise absentee from Albion's matchday squad for Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at Arsenal and will not be involved in Thursday's game at Newcastle. The 25-year-old Spain international lost his starting role to Jason Steele in early March, with his future at the Amex Stadium now shrouded in uncertainty. "With Robert, we spoke before the Arsenal game and we decided together the best solution was to stay home," said Seagulls head coach De Zerbi.

"He decides everything. Robert decides and at the moment it's like this. He wanted it this way, not me, not the club." Sanchez has been restricted to FA Cup appearances during the past three months, aside from playing in the 2-1 victory at Chelsea on April 15 when Steele was injured. The goalkeeper arrived at the club at the age of 15 from Levante back in 2013. The Spaniard signed his first professional deal in June 2015 before making his first team debut in November 2020 against Tottenham. Between 2018 and 2020, the player enjoyed two loan spells at Forest Green and Rochdale. Over the last three years, Sanchez has made 87 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls and has also earned two international caps.

