Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on target as Reds close gap

Liverpool moved to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton.

Luis Diaz put the Reds in front with a brave header as Robert Sanchez clattered into him in the process, a challenge that could very easily have seen the goalkeeper sent off.

The lead was doubled by Mohamed Salah after the break from the penalty spot, as Brighton suffered a fifth straight defeat and Liverpool kept the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park on Monday.

Brighton went into the match unbeaten in their last three matches against Liverpool and they started like a team focusing on that record rather than their recent poor form.

Neal Maupay flicked a header over the bar and inside the opening five minutes he added to that effort, firing a strike from distance just wide as Alisson scrambled to get across.

It was all Brighton in the early stages, but Liverpool eventually burst into life and took the lead after 20 minutes.

Joel Matip clipped a lovely ball over the top for Diaz who got there and headed past Sanchez who had charged off his line, cleaning the Liverpool man out in the process. Celebrations were muted as Diaz stayed down receiving treatment, and Brighton were fortunate VAR decided there was no serious foul play from the goalkeeper.

From the goal onwards it was Liverpool in complete control for the rest of the half. Sadio Mane had a couple of tame efforts comfortable saved, while Mohamed Salah was also denied by Sanchez at the near post after a rapid counter.

It was more of the same after the break, with the visitors continuing to pose a constant threat.

Salah had a shot deflected and loop up onto the bar, and a minute later dragged a big chance wide after Diaz did brilliantly to cut it back into his path.

The Egyptian got his goal on the hour mark though, after Yves Bissouma blocked Naby Keita’s with his arm. The referee swiftly pointed to the spot and Salah stepped up to hammer it down the middle.

There was never any real sign of a Brighton comeback, though Alisson did make an impressive late save from Danny Welbeck’s effort, as Jurgen Klopp’s side eased through the final stages of the match and put the ball back in Man City’s court.