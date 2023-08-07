Brightline’s Orlando station will open later than expected. Here’s what to know

If you were planning on hopping on a Brightline train to head to Disney World next month, you might be out of luck.

Brightline’s new Orlando station won’t be opening on Sept. 1, a spokesperson confirmed to the Miami Herald on Monday evening. A new opening date hasn’t been set, though the spokesperson said Brightline hopes to set a date “as soon as possible.”

The first available tickets to Orlando are for Sept. 15, according to the Brightline booking website.

“We’re working through the final stages of certification and crew testing but it’s apparent that we won’t hit our opening weekend as planned,” the Brightline spokesperson said in a statement.

Affected guests will receive a full refund — as well as credits for future use that depend on the size of the reservation, the spokesperson said. Guests also have the option to use a 35% off discount for an Avis car rental, if they still need to travel on their booking date.

“Knowing it’s a holiday weekend, we want to give guests as much time as possible to adjust their travel plans,” the spokesperson said.

Impacted travelers took to social media to share screenshots of the email from Brightline — as well as their frustrations with the delays.

Just got this email regarding my trip to Orlando on @GoBrightline. They won’t be ready for Sept. 1 and are refunding tix + gifting Premium credits. Official opening date still unknown pic.twitter.com/z6aOJ8FZM2 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 7, 2023

And it’s not the first time. In December, the opening date of Brightline’s Aventura station faced several delays due to pending elevator permits.