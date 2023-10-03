Brightline to double Miami-Orlando roundtrips ‘in a matter of weeks,’ train firm says

Brightline will ramp up its Miami to Orlando train service two weeks after its inauguration — making it easier for South Florida residents to visit Disney and Universal theme parks.

After more than four years in the making, the company on Sept. 22 launched its long anticipated 170-mile, $6 billion extension from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport.

“We launched with a limited schedule that includes 6 roundtrips and expect to ramp up to 15 roundtrips in a matter of weeks,” Brightline told the Miami Herald on Monday.

Orlando is Brightline’s sixth stop, and the first outside of South Florida. The train firm launched operations in South Florida in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Stations in Boca Raton and Aventura opened last year.

The 235-mile trip from Miami to Orlando takes about 3 1/2 hours, with the train reaching speeds of up to 125 mph. One-way tickets start at $79 for adults and are $39 for kids ages 2 to 12.

READ MORE: Miami-Orlando Brightline route is now on a roll. What to know about taking the train

Brightline president Patrick Goddard first made the announcement Monday afternoon during a luncheon with business and political leaders at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

READ MORE: What’s it like to ride the Miami-Orlando Brightline? Take a virtual tour of train trip

Goddard reiterated, according to the newspaper, that the company’s priorities in Florida include building a station along the Treasure Coast between West Palm Beach and Cocoa within the next five years, and ultimately extending its service from Orlando to Tampa.

Miami Herald staff writer Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.