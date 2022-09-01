A Brighter Day Announces Key Partnership with Betterhelp

Starting with the world's largest therapy service, this unstoppable teen charity continues to roll out new mental health programs.

SAN RAMON/BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / A Brighter Day enters National Suicide Prevention Month with a Betterhelp partnership, propelling them into the scene of well-established charities. With a focus on helping parents and teens with mental health issues and suicide prevention, this partnership completes the charity's full circle of support - from education and prevention to treatment and professional help.

A Transition to Virtual Mental Healthcare

A Brighter Day, the rising Bay Area charity, has been at the forefront of witnessing the rapid changes teens were forced to go through following the COVID-19 global pandemic. Changes that teens are still adjusting to in the wake of the world's recovery. A Brighter Day realized early on that rapid changes would require rapid solutions, especially when teen suicide rates continue to skyrocket. In this case, virtual alternatives for community events, education, and mental healthcare were a must.

Elliot Kallen, the charity's founder and CEO of Prosperity Financial Group , has seen the need for virtual services as his clients struggled with similar issues of connecting face-to-face in a post-pandemic world. Parents are having just as hard of a time as their teens, and Kallen has worked tirelessly to find solutions for everyone to find the help they need.

"These issues could not have come at a worse emotional time for teens and parents," Kallen declares. "They have already had a difficult time coping with the pandemic and adjusting to a different world than they once knew. Teens may exacerbate feelings of loneliness, sadness, or negativity because they have been compounded by this barrier of unsociability. The ability to connect with each other through technology, whether with our friends, family, or doctors, has been life-changing."

The New Teletherapy Partnership with Betterhelp

Securing a partnership with Betterhelp has been a stepping stone and an accomplishment for A Brighter Day. Betterhelp grew from a small therapy service accommodating busy schedules to the largest therapy service in the world, changing the landscape of virtual healthcare. By providing convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist, teens can get help with facing life's challenges wherever they are located. The professional therapy service is available anytime, anywhere, through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Furthermore, A Brighter Day's new partnership includes offering free therapy services to those who are experiencing financial difficulties. Excited to start offering these complimentary services, the charity has made it easy to apply for help on the website. It only requires some basic information, plus a comment about how changes in the teenager's life have impacted their ability to pay for therapeutic services. Unfortunately, therapy services are usually used by those who can afford them. A Brighter Day now bridges that gap.

The charity's program director, Shaina Steinberg, is enthusiastic about what this means for the community. "This is a huge step in the right direction as we're now able to provide not just resources, but services, to those in need. Our charity will have a larger outreach and can impact more communities, teens, and parents everywhere. Mental health resources are already sparse for teens. Being able to offer this means we have a hands-on solution for solving that problem."

Make sure to stay updated on A Brighter Day's events and new programs at www.abrighterday.info .

Please join our mission at Help A Brighter Day Charity Stop Teen Suicide .

About A Brighter Day

A Brighter Day Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. It is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and works to bring awareness to teen mental health, provide educational resources to parents and teens, and ultimately stop teen suicide. A Brighter Day was founded by Elliot Kallen, President at Prosperity Financial Group , and his wife Tammy, in memory of their son, Jake Kallen.

For collaboration opportunities, please email Shaina Steinberg at Shaina@abrighterday.info.

