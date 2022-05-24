Brighten up your day with these refreshing iced tea recipes

There’s nothing better than a tall glass of iced tea when it’s hot outside. In addition to being refreshing and easy to make, iced tea also helps you stay hydrated as temperatures rise. While classic iced tea is always a tasty choice, there are tons of different flavors and recipes, thanks to tea connoisseurs on TikTok. If you’re looking for the perfect beverage to sip while you “spill the tea” with your friends, here are five delicious iced tea recipes!

This strawberry iced tea is as photogenic as it is “tas-tea!” Start by adding ice cubes with frozen strawberries to a glass. Next, pour in strawberry syrup, followed by black tea. Finally, give the drink a good stir, and garnish with a strawberry slice on the rim of the glass before serving.

This peach and mint iced tea recipe features the zesty flavor of peaches with a refreshing infusion of mint. First, slice a peach using a cheese grater. Add sugar and water to a small saucepan, followed by shredded mint leaves and the grated peach slices. Thoroughly stir the ingredients. Then let the mix simmer on medium heat for five minutes. Once cool, strain the syrup through a sifter and store it in a jar for up to two weeks. Add ice to a glass, followed by the syrup, your choice of tea and mint leaves. Finally, stir and enjoy!

Up the “an-tea” on your iced tea with a floral infusion. Begin by adding honey, cinnamon, lime zest, dried rose petals, dried hibiscus flowers and boiling water to a teapot. Next, stir well and set aside for 15 minutes. Strain the tea over a pitcher filled with ice. Then add lime juice and cold water. Finally, pour the tea into a glass filled with ice, and give it a stir before serving with a lime wedge on the rim.

Coffee lovers will go “sip sip hooray” for this iced tea latte recipe. First, steep your choice of tea in a small amount of hot water for about five minutes, and add honey. Next, pour your choice of milk into a glass filled with ice, followed by the tea. Give it a good stir, and enjoy!

This mango iced tea recipe is naturally beautiful. Start by cutting a mango into cubes. Next, add the diced mango to a mortar and pestle. Then sprinkle some raw sugar onto the mangoes and mash them. Pour the mango mash in a jar over ice, followed by your choice of tea. Garnish with a mango slice on the rim of the glass before serving.

