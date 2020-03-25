Bright Pattern Contact Center Chosen by MarketSource, Inc. To Support Call Center Operations

Bright Pattern's state-of-the-art, cloud-based software includes seamless Salesforce integration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. , March 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announced today that it was chosen by sales outsourcing leader MarketSource, Inc. to provide the company with an omnichannel platform for recruiting, hiring, and managing its outsourced sales teams. With the help of Bright Pattern's contact center software, MarketSource is able to hire highly qualified personnel at a faster rate, reducing client overhead costs.

MarketSource selected Bright Pattern for the software's reliable uptime, customizable reporting, omnichannel contact tracking, progressive user interface, accessible archives, and seamless Salesforce CRM integration. Bright Pattern also allows for enhanced collaboration between teams, increasing productivity as a result.

Bright Pattern Salesforce Integration Key Features:

Seamless integration with all Salesforce platforms

Native cloud contact center

Computer telephony integration

Single omnichannel agent desktop

Single sign-on

Screen pop functionality

Predictive, progressive, automatic, and preview dialing

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About MarketSource

The proven alternative to traditional sales outsourcing, MarketSource's proprietary process, empowered people and proven performance enable the delivery of innovative B2B and retail sales solutions for many of the world's most respected brands, along with a diverse mix of forward-thinking, small- and medium-size businesses.

