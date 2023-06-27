Bright Osayi-Samuel open to Premier League transfer amid Brentford links

Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has eyes on a move to the Premier League.

The former QPR full-back moved to the Turkish giants in 2021 but has been linked with a return to England.

Brentford and Bournemouth have both been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, along with Scottish giants Rangers.

Still, the Nigeria international has poured cold water over the links with Rangers in particular and cited his desire to test himself in the Premier League.

“I think everyone knows that my ambition is to play English football, to play in the [English] Premier League, you know,” he told Soccernet Nigeria.

“No disrespect they [Fenerbahce] have done some much for me there [in Turkey].

“But my ambition is to play in the Premier League. So when I feel that the time is the right time for me to go, I will take it.”

Brentford have already signed Ji-Soo Kim from K League Two side Seongnam for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old is set to join the club’s B team set-up and will arrive ahead of the start of their pre-season training on Thursday.

The club have also seen a club-record bid for Wales forward Brennan Johnson by Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Frank has been a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old but the opening offer fell short of Forest’s valuation.