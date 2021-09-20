Bright Colors, Bold Choices Reign on the Emmys Red Carpet

If there was any doubt about the excitement about a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys to a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its joyful riot of color. With a limited guest list and a full vaccination mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow— and with nary a mask in sight.

From Kenan Thompson’s candy-floss pink suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, the menswear represented some of the most adventurous choices at the show. Velvet tuxes also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in a navy look, and Jason Sudeikis wearing a teal Tom Ford number. Ditching his signature hat, host Cedric the Entertainer also stood out in a bright turquoise suit designed by stylist Jason Rembert. Chris Sullivan was a scene-stealer in a custom tiger-print suit by Courtney Mays, as was O-T Fagbenle, who rocked a red-and-black modern take on a traditional agbada robe, commonly worn by men in parts of West Africa.

Flashes of red were seen across the carpet, including Sarah Paulson’s full-skirted ballgown with a plunging neckline (styled by Karla Welch) and a modern fishtail dress sheathed in tulle worn by Mandy Moore, both from Carolina Herrera’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross, also styled by Welch, stunned in a shimmering ruby-hued, off-the-shoulder Valentino couture gown.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Never one to shy away from a fashion statement, Kaley Cuoco shone in a custom electric-green Vera Wang look with a sweetheart neckline and embellished shoulders, styled by Brad Goreski. Uzo Aduba also turned heads in a neon pink Cristina Ottaviano dress, styled by Christina Ehrlich, as did Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who channeled Old Hollywood in a perfectly draped turquoise Atelier Versace gown. Fellow nominee Michaela Coel also dialed up the drama in a highlighter-yellow Christopher John Rogers bralette and draped column skirt with matching shoes, styled by Zerina Akers.

Christian Dior delivered a serious dose of vintage glamour with Yara Shahidi’s vibrant Kelly green gown (styled by Jason Bolden), as well as Anya Taylor-Joy’s custom, figure-hugging pale yellow halter dress with a billowing marigold-colored cape (and perfect red lip) to match, styled by Law Roach.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Pastel hues also packed a punch, with Robin Thede in a frothy mint-green custom Jason Wu gown worthy of a Disney Princess (styled by Wayman and Micah), and Beth Behrs in an ethereal pale pink Georges Hobeika spring/ summer 2021 couture look, dusted in crystals and matched with Tamara Mellon heels.

There was no shortage of high-wattage jewels on the carpet, from Cynthia Erivo’s Roberto Coin ribboned diamond choker to match her Louis Vuitton look, complete with a cascade of feathers (styled by Jason Bolden), and Billy Porter’s bib necklace, rings and ear cuffs by Lorraine Schwartz, offset by his equally spectacular black Ashi Couture look, punctuated with oversized winged sleeves. And if there was an award for best shoes of the night, Bowen Yang would have snapped it up with his silver platform boots by Syro.

Michael Buckner/Variety

