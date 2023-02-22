In ‘A Bright New Boise,’ Beware the Religious Fanatic in the Break Room

Tim Teeman
·5 min read
Joan Marcus
Joan Marcus

The break room in a workplace is a place of partial, momentary escape from the grind. The relaxation, eating, bitching, gossiping time is all-too-brief, your workplace is just beyond the door, and the presence of management—on noticeboards, or the hovering human clock-watchers in charge—is all around.

The break room at a Hobby Lobby store in Boise, Idaho is the setting for Samuel D. Hunter’s Obie Award-winning 2010 play, A Bright New Boise, and is no such refuge. In the revival currently playing at New York’s Signature Theatre, to March 12, the at-first-unassuming Will (Peter Mark Kendall) is trying to both escape and find something—if he doesn’t break himself in the process, that is. Initially he seems folded in on himself with shame.

If You Want to Understand White Evangelicals, Tour a Hobby Lobby Store

Within Wilson Chin’s well-imagined, numbly plain set, the thing Will is trying to forget in this banal place is a terrible scandal at an evangelical church he was a member of. The thing he wants to reclaim is a relationship with his son Alex (Igancio Diaz-Silverio, drily surly and spiky) who he gave up for adoption 17 years previously. Alex nervously contemplates his overtures, both personal and religious.

Also suspicious of his beliefs and motives, with good reason, is Leroy (Angus O’Brien), Alex’s brother, who wears T shirts with confrontational slogans. Anna (Anna Baryshnikov) is a quiet co-worker, who forms a bond with Will as a fellow employee who hides away at the end of the working day to spend quiet time after lights out—and the store has been locked up—in the break room.

Store manager Pauline (Eva Kaminsky) is in charge of this group of people; Kaminsky is the standout performer of the play, supplying a constant, very funny, scene-dominating comedy of exasperation as things and people fall apart, and she just wishes her underlings would get on with their jobs in service of the productive small-scale model of capitalism she is proud to have constructed and oversee. Will and his destabilizing presence—he is both recessive and combative—threaten to destroy all her best-laid plans.

That Kaminsky emerges as such a forceful presence is one of the curios of this solid, if static-feeling play, directed by Oliver Butler. It is beached between comedy and drama, with the comedy a relief amid the play’s darker interrogations of the soul and motivation.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Peter Mark Kendall and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio in ‘A Bright New Boise.’</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Joan Marcus</div>

Peter Mark Kendall and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio in ‘A Bright New Boise.’

Joan Marcus

Will is a strange character to observe, and presumably to play. One moment we see the absentee dad trying to do the right thing, and get to know and help his clearly vulnerable—both physically and mentally—teenage son. The next he is a fulminating religious maniac, banging on about the Rapture and apocalypse.

In a 2017 PBS interview, Hunter explained: “I went to a fundamentalist Christian high school in Idaho, so that makes my relationship to that worldview complex in some ways. I have so many objections to it, but I’m also fascinated by religious extremism and religious people. It’s an issue that begs us to understand it in a more profound way than we do right now… As secular humanists in this country, our initial reaction is just to say that fundamentalists believe because they are either dumb or crazy. A Bright New Boise is trying to bring some humanity and empathy to these people who I think we have this knee jerk reaction to.”

Yet, whatever the play intends, Will doesn’t invite understanding. You want to move away from him, as you do any crazy-seeming person, not listen to any of his strident, disturbed rambling. Even Anna, a gentle, live-and-let-live Lutheran, who clearly likes Will, runs from his bug-eyed lunacy eventually, after he scorns what he perceives as her minor-key, non-committal Christian faith.

In Will, we get no sense of a person faltering between impulses; just the sporadic, inexplicable expressions of what he might be feeling in the moment. He is such a gross, intolerant zealot that whatever cries of confusion and pain he voices ring hollow. Even when we find out where some of this pain is rooted, it changes nought; he just seems unpleasant and damaged and possibly psychotic and a danger to others. The play doesn’t seem to know what to do with him, and neither do his fellow characters, or we, the audience too.

The notion of a destructive, crazy religious sect is a familiar one, and an even more familiar and present one when Hunter originally wrote the play. This was also a time when the Hobby Lobby was a Christian-owned craft store, whose name did not more immediately summon up the social controversies and culture wars that became the hallmark of the brand from 2012 onwards.

While its central protagonist is such a weird, unknowable thorn, this is a fluent, well-acted production, with a striking lighting design by Jen Schriever that enlivens not just the charged airlessness of the break room, but also transports us outside to a busy highway. There, the damaged and damaging Will faces his destiny, and the key question of whether he will do right by his son, or remain in service to the reason-defying extremities of the faith he has thus far so zealously embraced. In that final respect, the title of the play is darkly ironic.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom

    Iran’s city of Qom is one of the country’s most important centers for Shiite Muslim clerics, packed with religious schools and revered shrines. To be clear: Many here still support the cleric-led ruling system, which marked the 44th anniversary this month of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. “The harsh crackdown was a mistake from the beginning,” said Abuzar Sahebnazaran, a cleric who described himself as an ardent backer of the theocracy, as he visited a former residence of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

  • The Mormon Church settles allegations it hid $32 billion in investments. A top exec said the church was worried its staggering wealth would cause members to stop donating.

    The SEC announced that the church and its investment arm will pay a combined $5 million to settle charges alleging it tried to conceal its wealth.

  • Southern Baptists oust Saddleback Church over woman pastor

    The Southern Baptist Convention on Tuesday ousted its second-largest congregation — Saddleback Church, the renowned California megachurch founded by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren — for having a woman pastor. The vote by the convention's Executive Committee culminates growing tension between the nation's largest Protestant denomination — which officially opposes women as pastors — and a congregation whose story has been one of the biggest church-growth successes of modern times. The committee cited Saddleback's having “a female teaching pastor functioning in the office of pastor," an allusion to Stacie Wood, wife of the current lead pastor of Saddleback, Andy Wood.

  • Pope intervenes again to restrict celebration of Latin Mass

    Pope Francis has intervened for the third time to crack down on the celebration of the old Latin Mass, a sign of continued friction with Catholic traditionalists. Francis reasserted in a new legal decree published Tuesday that the Holy See must approve new celebrations of the old rite by signing off on bishops’ decisions to designate additional parish churches for the Latin Mass or to let newly ordained priests celebrate it. The decree states that the Vatican’s liturgy office, headed by British Cardinal Arthur Roche, is responsible for evaluating such requests on behalf of the Holy See and that all requests from bishops must go there.

  • Archbishop of Canterbury no longer recognised as ‘first among equals’ by Anglican leaders

    The Archbishop of Canterbury is no longer recognised as the leader of the Anglican communion by some overseas clergy in the wake of the Church of England’s vote on same-sex blessings.

  • Jesuit barred from artistic activity after new abuse claims

    Pope Francis' Jesuit religious order has decided to prohibit a prominent Jesuit artist whose mosaics decorate churches around the globe from pursuing his artistic activity after 15 more people came forward with fresh accusations against him of spiritual, sexual and psychological abuse. The Jesuits told The Associated Press that they are weighing further disciplinary measures against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik following a third church investigation into allegations he used his exalted status as one of the Catholic Church’s preeminent religious artists to manipulate adult women into sexual activity. While defrocking technically remains an option, alternative measures could include removing him from the art community he founded in Rome and isolating him in a monk-like life of penance and prayer so he is no longer a threat to women, said Rupnik’s superior, the Rev. Johan Verschueren.

  • Man arrested in Catholic bishop's killing had worked for him

    A man arrested Monday in the weekend killing of a Catholic bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities is the husband of the victim's housekeeper and had done work at his home, authorities said. Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

  • Jewish federation gala is raising funds for programs in Miami, Israel and across the world

    More than 900 donors and guests were expected to attend the largest single fundraising event in Miami-Dade’s Jewish community, including Israel’s former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • Group of global Anglican church leaders ousts Welby over gay blessing reform

    The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches has said it no longer considers Justin Welby to be ‘the leader of the global communion’.

  • Putin condemns Church of England for considering gender-neutral God

    Vladimir Putin has attacked the Church of England for “considering the idea of a gender-neutral God”.

  • Bahrain charges religious reformers with questioning Islam

    The Gulf nation of Bahrain plans to put three religious reformers on trial Tuesday for allegedly questioning the foundations of Islam, a case that has divided the Shiite majority of the country ruled by a Sunni monarchy. The three are members of Tajdeed, a local Shiite cultural society that advocates open discussion of religion, and whose members have questioned Islamic jurisprudence and scholarly opinions. Such questioning is taboo in many parts of the Muslim world, where religious and political authorities enforce orthodoxy.

  • Read These Meaningful Easter Prayers to Celebrate the Holy Day

    Easter Sunday is about celebrating the victory of Jesus Christ's triumph over death. Commemorate the resurrection with these blessings for Easter Sunday. May I not let the season pass by without pondering the real meaning of Easter.

  • Catholic bishop in Southern California shot dead blocks from church

    ﻿A Catholic bishop in Southern California was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, a slaying of a longtime priest hailed as a “peacemaker” that's stunned the Los Angeles religious community, authorities said.

  • Southern Baptist Convention ousts Saddleback Church over woman pastor

    Southern Baptist Convention leadership voted Tuesday to oust Saddleback Church, one of the largest and most well-known churches in the denomination.

  • Suspect arrested in Catholic bishop killing in LA

    STORY: Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a Catholic bishop.Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in the Hacienda Heights suburb on Saturday (February 18).LA County Sheriff Robert Luna says that suspect Carlos Medina was arrested on Monday (February 20)."Detectives were told by the tipster that they were concerned because Medina was acting strange, irrational, and made comments about the Bishop owing him money."Luna added that Medina is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper, who has previously done work at O'Connell's residence.A possible motive for the crime has not yet been disclosed. Two firearms were discovered during a search of Medina’s home, but forensic tests are yet to link the guns to O’Connell’s murder.Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez described O'Connell as a "man of peace".“Everyday he worked to show compassion to the poor, to the homeless, to the immigrant, and to all those living on society's margins. He was a good priest, and a good bishop and a man of peace.”

  • Kate Forbes: Why SNP leadership hopeful is coming under fire over her views on gay marriage

    Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which is known for its conservative views on gay marriage and reproductive rights.

  • Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past

    For nearly two weeks, Mehmet Ismet has lived in the ruins of Antakya’s most beloved historic mosque, a landmark in a now-devastated city that was famed for thousands of years as a meeting place of civilizations and revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews. The 74-year-old took refuge in the Habib Najjar mosque after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. The destruction in Antakya was nearly total.

  • A Christian college in Kentucky is dispersing crowds of thousands after going viral on TikTok with a spontaneous 13-day worship event

    Students at Asbury University gathered for a chapel service and didn't leave for days on end, drawing in thousands after going viral on TikTok.

  • Housekeeper's husband is arrested in slaying of L.A. Bishop David G. O'Connell

    Authorities investigating the shooting death of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell at his home Saturday have made an arrest, sources said.

  • ‘If he met me sooner, he’d have been arrested’: Age gap couple go viral after sharing controversial romance

    Cindy Camponovo met her husband, Massimiliano, in 2011 when she was a 26-year-old bar maid and he was her 38-year-old manager