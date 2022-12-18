Brigades sent to improve ‘fragile morale’ of Russian troops ‘unlikely’ to ease issues, says UK

(Getty Images)

Brigades dispatched to improve the “fragile morale” of Russian soldiers are unlikely to ease issues on the frontline, UK defence chiefs have said.

With Russia’s campaign struggling in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said Russia has formulated two so-called creative brigades tasked with improving the morale of frontline troops.

The brigade will include singers, actors and circus performers and is “strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education”, the MoD said in its latest update.

The ministry added: “Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force.

“However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems. Lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 December 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/ssnfSJnQ3o



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/e2bZ7yBJJJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 18, 2022

“The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.”

Over the last few months, Russia has suffered severe setbacks in its campaign, including the loss of Kherson in November.

The capture of Kherson had been a crucial gain for Russia but due to a renewed Ukrainian counteroffensive, Vladimir Putin’s troops were forced to retreat from November.

Amid Russia’s setbacks, Mr Putin’s forces have also targeted Ukrainian infrastructure targets.

The MoD said on Friday that Russian forces are now taking up a strategy of entrenchment, adding: “As shown by imagery, in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to expend considerable effort to construct extensive defensive positions along the front line.

Story continues

“They have likely prioritised the northern sector around the town of Svatove.

“The Russian constructions follow traditional military plans for entrenchment, largely unchanged since the Second World War. Such constructions are likely to be vulnerable to modern, precision indirect strikes.

“The construction of major defensive lines is further illustration of Russia’s reversion to positional warfare that has been largely abandoned by most modern Western militaries in recent decades.”

A Ukrainian military commander has also said that the country expects a fresh attack from Russian forces in February, potentially from Belarus.

Speaking to Sky News, major general Andrii Kovalchuk said: “We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later.

“We are preparing for it. We are investigating. We look at where they accumulate strength and means. We are preparing.”