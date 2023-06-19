Brielle Biermann Warns Fans to Go Easy on Lip Fillers: 'Do Not Get Overfilled!’

“Go to someone who will tell you no,” the reality star warned in an Instagram post Friday

Brielle Biermann Instagram

Brielle Biermann is cautioning her followers to avoid a common beauty misstep: too much lip filler.

On Friday, the reality TV star shared some words of wisdom on Instagram about her own experience with lip fillers. Biermann posted a split of two photos of herself: one featured “too much” filler and the other was a more recent photo of her with less-filled lips.

In the first photo, Biermann has her blonde hair pulled back and is wearing a blue tie-dye sweatshirt. Her lips look freshly injected. The second photo shows the star with brown locks and a noticeably smaller pout.

“Bit of a personal post 🙈,” Biermann, 26, began. “All I’m gonna say is if you start to get lip filler… Go to someone who will tell you no 🤦🏼‍♀️”

“At that time in my life (on the left) I had too many chefs in the kitchen… I went to too many injectors, none of which would tell me no! I would be injected, get used to the new size of my lips, and then think I needed more 😅,” she admitted to her 1.3 million followers.



“I still love some filler but listen to someone who went through it… Do not get overfilled! 💘,” she warned.

This isn’t the first time Biermann has opened up about lip filler journey.

In 2018, Biermann clapped back at haters who called out her lips by tweeting, "Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more." But over a year later, she decided it was time to go for a more natural look and shared her decision to get the filler dissolved.



"Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she wrote alongside a shot of herself looking away from the camera. "2020 new year new me!"

However, after a few weeks the Bravo star decided to go back to her doctor to get a little more filler injected for a slightly plumper pout.

"All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn't be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before…," Biermann shared on her Instagram Story at the time.

She added, "Less is more!"

Biermann is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. She’s one of six children Kim and Kroy — who are currently going through a divorce — share. The former couple are also parents to daughter Arielle, sons KJ, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

Viewers first met Brielle on the first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in October 2008 when her then-single mother Kim debuted as one of the Bravo show's original Housewives.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Brielle Biermann

Biermann also got candid about her appearance during a 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She was joined by 11 other kids of current and former Real Housewives stars on Andy Cohen's talk show to look back on their experience growing up in front of cameras.

"Well they think that you have a lot of plastic surgery growing up on TV," Biermann said about viewers, as the group discussed getting older on television during the After Show.

She continued: "They don't realize that you look different when you're 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f---ing different."

