Brielle Biermann Bares Her Butt in a Thong Bikini During an At-Home 'Pool Day'

Brielle Biermann is finding a way to enjoy some sun while staying at home.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page Monday, the reality star, 22, bared her butt in a thong bikini while sitting by the pool, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming swimwear line - Salty K - her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann is getting ready to launch.

The mint green suit features purple flowers and a tie on the bottoms. Biermann captioned the post, “Pool day.”

Biermann recently switched up her signature look by dissolving her famous lip filler and dyeing her hair dark brown.

The Don’t Be Tardy star had previously been well-known for being a look-alike to her mom, with plumped lips and light blonde hair.

“I’m just trying to differentiate myself a little bit,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year.

She added, “It’s always been like, ‘Oh, little Kim.’ That’s who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point. The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person.”

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

She debuted her new brown hair on Instagram in January, writing “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle” alongside a photo of herself with noticeably darker hair.

Biermann, who began getting her lips plumped at age 18, opened up about the decision to remove her lip fillers on social media as well.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “2020 new year new me!”