In brief: The Wrath to Come; Briefly, A Delicious Life; This Much Is True – reviews

Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

The Wrath to Come: Gone With the Wind and the Lies America Tells

Sarah Churchwell

Head of Zeus, £27.99, pp458

Both the novel and the film of Gone With the Wind have traditionally been regarded as canonical accounts of life in the 19th-century US. According to Sarah Churchwell’s bracing new book, it is time to remove the narrative from its undeserved pedestal and examine its problematic treatment of feminism, class and, above all, race afresh. She persuasively suggests that Margaret Mitchell’s story has been inspirational in the worst possible ways, leading to everything from Trumpism to racist brutality and has inadvertently led to an America even more divided than before.

Briefly, A Delicious Life

Nell Stevens

Picador, £14.99, pp326

Nell Stevens’s hugely accomplished debut novel evokes a sense both of place and time with a confidence that augurs well for her future career. She mixes historical fact with the fantastical in her account of Chopin and George Sand arriving at a Mallorca monastery in 1838, only to be met by Blanca, the centuries-old ghost of a teenage girl who died cruelly young, who makes Sand confront truths about gender and sexuality that she might have preferred to ignore. The book is attuned to both contemporary and timeless concerns and grips throughout.

This Much Is True

Miriam Margolyes

John Murray, £9.99, pp448 (paperback)

It is typical of Miriam Margolyes’s boisterously entertaining autobiography that the index should juxtapose “Laurence Olivier” with “oral sex”. She revels in such contrasts and her memoir accordingly contains everything from anecdotes about the more recherché aspects of her private life – if something so unblushingly served up for public consumption can so be described – to a more sober, if never po-faced, account of her extraordinarily versatile career. Margolyes calls herself “a short, fat Jewish girl with no neck”. She can also be described as, on this evidence, a fine writer.