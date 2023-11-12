In brief: Water; Wise Gals; Bazball – reviews

Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

John Boyne

Doubleday, £12.99, pp176

The first in a quartet of interlinked novellas named after the elements, Irish novelist John Boyne’s new project is an intriguing investigation of contemporary trauma. In Water, a woman arrives on a remote island, head shaved and name changed. Gradually, we find out why “Willow” is desperately searching for a new start: she’s escaping a highly public abuse scandal. How complicit she was is a question with which Willow and the reader must grapple, but her rage, pain and redemption of sorts is really well handled in this short but powerful book.

Nathalia Holt

Icon, £11.99, pp356 (paperback)

The American author does a great job of relaying how the CIA was built from scratch after the second world war thanks to the efforts of a remarkable group of women. A necessary corrective to the sexism and misogyny rife in spy tales, Wise Gals also contains some eye-opening tales of espionage from across the world. Most importantly, though, the CIA agents – Adelaide Hawkins, Mary Hutchison, Eloise Page, Elizabeth Sudmeier and Jane Burrell – finally get the recognition they were denied in life.

Lawrence Booth and Nick Hoult

Bloomsbury, £22, pp352

Earlier this month, “Bazball” was added to the Collins English Dictionary. Cricket writers Booth and Hoult explain why in their entertaining “inside story of a test revolution”. The definition – “a style of cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner” – is used as shorthand for England test coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum’s approach, devised with team captain Ben Stokes. Bazball is not just timely – this summer’s Ashes series plays a major role; there is also impressive context and insight into the main characters.

