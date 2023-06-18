In brief: Tell Me What I Am; The Language of Trees; The Book of Minds – review

Una Mannion

Faber, £14.99, pp336

Ruby’s mother, Deena Garvey, disappeared when Ruby was a young child. Now living with her controlling father, Lucas, and his enabling mother, Ruby remembers almost nothing about her mum and is not permitted to ask any questions. Meanwhile, Deena’s sister, Nessa, has never relinquished her conviction that Lucas was responsible for Deena’s disappearance. Cycling back and forth in time, and pivoting between Ruby and Nessa’s perspectives, Mannion creates a haunting and deeply moving portrayal of the complexities of domestic abuse, family relationships and grief.

Katie Holten

Elliott & Thompson, £16.99, pp320

Artist and activist Holten has assembled a compendium of writings about our enduring connection to trees. Including artists, writers and fellow campaigners, almost 70 contributors – from Zadie Smith and Robert Macfarlane to Ada Limón and Tacita Dean, by way of Plato and Radiohead – share their unique perspectives through poetry, essays and personal reflections. The result is immersive, celebratory and timely, with it all beautifully illustrated by Holten.

Philip Ball

Picador, £12.99, pp512 (paperback)

Writer and broadcaster Ball investigates how we might perceive the mind if we did not put humans at the centre of our understanding. Highlighting that other cultures have attributed “minds” to everything from rocks and rivers to trees and the weather, he argues that we should look beyond humans to truly understand what a mind encompasses. Combining neurology, philosophy, computer science and artificial intelligence, it’s a fascinating and illuminating account.

