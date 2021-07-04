After brief spells of rain, Delhi's temperature to rise again: IMD

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department in conversation with ANI (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): After a brief spell of rain on Saturday evening, the temperature in Delhi will increase, said a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

RK Jenamani, IMD's Senior Scientist said that the Western disturbances have moved away and the monsoon will not be coming till July 7-8, this year. However, he informed break or weak monsoon will continue in parts of the country till July 8.

"On Saturday, we had a widespread rainfall, while yesterday it was only restricted to North Delhi and it was a good rain spell of about 32 mm. Now it will reduce. Today onwards, the temperature will start rising gradually. However, temperature as high as 42.6 degree Celsius may not be recorded but it will reach 40-40.5 degree Celsius in the next 2-3 days," the IMD official told ANI.

Due to Western disturbance moving away, there is no rain prediction and similar weather conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

Speaking further, Jenamani said, "Monsoon has been weakened in other parts of the country. There is a break-like situation. No major rainfall has been witnessed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh."

He further stated that in West Bengal, a heavy downpour has been going on. "There is some distribution in Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, but it not raining that heavily. Only Northeast India has some reports of very heavy rainfall," said the IMD scientist. (ANI)