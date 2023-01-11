Here’s a brief roundup of 14 boys and girls basketball games from Tuesday night

The metro-east boys and girls basketball seasons continued Tuesday night with a big schedule of games.

Here is a quick view of some of the outcomes.

BOYS

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

The Flyers posted a one-point victory in a tight match-up against the Lancers.

Macaleab Rich led East St. Louis with 24 points, while De’Necco Rucker chipped in 17 points. East St. Louis improved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in Southwestern Conference action. Belleville East’s 31 points from Jordan Pickett wasn’t enough as they fell to 15-3, 4-2.

Look ahead: East St. Louis visits Moline at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Belleville East visits Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 13.

O’Fallon 64, Althoff 42

The Panthers costed to a 22-point victory over the Crusaders.

Isaiah Camper led O’Fallon with 16 points. O’Fallon improved to 14-4, while Althoff fell to 6-13 after losing its fifth straight game.

Look ahead: O’Fallon visits Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Althoff hosts Marion at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pinckneyville 61, Mater Dei 55

The Panthers posted a six-point victory over the Knights.

Mater Dei fell to 9-7 overall.

Look ahead: Mater Dei hosts Effingham St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Collinsville 86, Alton 64

The Kahoks downed the Redbirds by 22 points in a Southwestern Conference game.

Jamorie Wysinger dropped 27 points and Zach Chambers added 25 points to lead Collinsville. The Kahokds improved to 13-6 overall and 3-3 in the SWC. Alton dropped to 3-14, 0-7.

Look ahead: Collinsville hosts Belleville East while Alton visits Edwardsville — both at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Edwardsville’s AJ Tillman drives to the basket during a Southwetern Conference game Friday night against Belleville East. The Tigers ultimately dropped a 57-47 decision.

Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

The Tigers escaped the Maroons with a one-point victory.

Isayah Kloster led Edwardsville with 17 points. The Tigers improved to 11-7 overall, 3-3 in the SWC. Belleville West fell to 6-10, 1-5.

Look ahead: Edwardsville hosts Alton and Belleville West hosts O’Fallon — both at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

The Eagles dominated the Vandals in a 32-point victory.

Story continues

Sam Donald led Columbia with 18 points as the Eagles improved to 16-2 overall.

Look ahead: Columbia hosts Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34

The Bulldogs won big by 39 points over SIUE Charter.

Cade Altadonna led Highland with 18 points. The Bulldogs improved to 13-6 overall.

Look ahead: Highland hosts Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

The Midgets posted an 11-point victory over the Musketeers.

Cole Stuart led Freeburg with 22 points. Devin Hall paced Red Bud with 16 points. The Midgets improved to 11-7 overall, while the Musketeers dropped to 12-6.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as Freeburg hosts Roxana and Red Bud visits Okawville.

Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44

The Bulldogs eased to a nine-point victory over the Warriors.

Waterloo is now 5-11 overall with the win.

Look ahead: Waterloo hosts Triad at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

GIRLS

Alton 64, Collinsville 28

The Redbirds continue to dominate with a 36-point win over the Kahoks.

Alton improved to 18-0 overall, 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference while Collinsville fell to 10-9, 3-3.

Look ahead: Alton hosts Edwardsville and Collinsville visits Belleville East — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Althoff 60, Cahokia 34

The Crusaders dominated the Comanches by 26 points.

Althoff improved to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the South Seven Conference, while Cahokia dropped to 0-8, 0-3.

Look ahead: Althoff hosts Alton Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Cahokia hosts Centralia at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Edwardsville 39, Belleville West 27

The Tigers beat the Maroons by 12 points at home.

Kaitlyn Morningstar led Edwardsville with 13 points. The Tigers improved to 8-9 overall and 4-2 in the SWC. Belleville West fell to 2-14, 1-5.

Look ahead: Edwardsville visits Alton while Belleville West hosts O’Fallon — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Belleville East 49, East St. Louis 45

The Lancers escaped with a four-point win over the Flyers.

Belleville East improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the SWC. East St. Louis dropped to 8-14, 0-6.

Look ahead: Belleville East hosts Collinsville and East St. Louis faces Mater Dei at Mason Clark Middle — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Freeburg 40, Nashville 24

The Midgets downed the Hornettes in a 16-point victory.

Freeburg improved to 12-8 overall.

Look ahead: Freeburg hosts Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.