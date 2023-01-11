Here’s a brief roundup of 14 boys and girls basketball games from Tuesday night

Ahmad Lathan
·4 min read

The metro-east boys and girls basketball seasons continued Tuesday night with a big schedule of games.

Here is a quick view of some of the outcomes.

BOYS

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

The Flyers posted a one-point victory in a tight match-up against the Lancers.

Macaleab Rich led East St. Louis with 24 points, while De’Necco Rucker chipped in 17 points. East St. Louis improved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in Southwestern Conference action. Belleville East’s 31 points from Jordan Pickett wasn’t enough as they fell to 15-3, 4-2.

Look ahead: East St. Louis visits Moline at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Belleville East visits Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 13.

O’Fallon 64, Althoff 42

The Panthers costed to a 22-point victory over the Crusaders.

Isaiah Camper led O’Fallon with 16 points. O’Fallon improved to 14-4, while Althoff fell to 6-13 after losing its fifth straight game.

Look ahead: O’Fallon visits Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Althoff hosts Marion at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pinckneyville 61, Mater Dei 55

The Panthers posted a six-point victory over the Knights.

Mater Dei fell to 9-7 overall.

Look ahead: Mater Dei hosts Effingham St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Collinsville 86, Alton 64

The Kahoks downed the Redbirds by 22 points in a Southwestern Conference game.

Jamorie Wysinger dropped 27 points and Zach Chambers added 25 points to lead Collinsville. The Kahokds improved to 13-6 overall and 3-3 in the SWC. Alton dropped to 3-14, 0-7.

Look ahead: Collinsville hosts Belleville East while Alton visits Edwardsville — both at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Edwardsville’s AJ Tillman drives to the basket during a Southwetern Conference game Friday night against Belleville East. The Tigers ultimately dropped a 57-47 decision.
Edwardsville’s AJ Tillman drives to the basket during a Southwetern Conference game Friday night against Belleville East. The Tigers ultimately dropped a 57-47 decision.

Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

The Tigers escaped the Maroons with a one-point victory.

Isayah Kloster led Edwardsville with 17 points. The Tigers improved to 11-7 overall, 3-3 in the SWC. Belleville West fell to 6-10, 1-5.

Look ahead: Edwardsville hosts Alton and Belleville West hosts O’Fallon — both at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

The Eagles dominated the Vandals in a 32-point victory.

Sam Donald led Columbia with 18 points as the Eagles improved to 16-2 overall.

Look ahead: Columbia hosts Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34

The Bulldogs won big by 39 points over SIUE Charter.

Cade Altadonna led Highland with 18 points. The Bulldogs improved to 13-6 overall.

Look ahead: Highland hosts Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

The Midgets posted an 11-point victory over the Musketeers.

Cole Stuart led Freeburg with 22 points. Devin Hall paced Red Bud with 16 points. The Midgets improved to 11-7 overall, while the Musketeers dropped to 12-6.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as Freeburg hosts Roxana and Red Bud visits Okawville.

Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44

The Bulldogs eased to a nine-point victory over the Warriors.

Waterloo is now 5-11 overall with the win.

Look ahead: Waterloo hosts Triad at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

GIRLS

Alton 64, Collinsville 28

The Redbirds continue to dominate with a 36-point win over the Kahoks.

Alton improved to 18-0 overall, 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference while Collinsville fell to 10-9, 3-3.

Look ahead: Alton hosts Edwardsville and Collinsville visits Belleville East — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Althoff 60, Cahokia 34

The Crusaders dominated the Comanches by 26 points.

Althoff improved to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the South Seven Conference, while Cahokia dropped to 0-8, 0-3.

Look ahead: Althoff hosts Alton Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Cahokia hosts Centralia at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Edwardsville 39, Belleville West 27

The Tigers beat the Maroons by 12 points at home.

Kaitlyn Morningstar led Edwardsville with 13 points. The Tigers improved to 8-9 overall and 4-2 in the SWC. Belleville West fell to 2-14, 1-5.

Look ahead: Edwardsville visits Alton while Belleville West hosts O’Fallon — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Belleville East 49, East St. Louis 45

The Lancers escaped with a four-point win over the Flyers.

Belleville East improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the SWC. East St. Louis dropped to 8-14, 0-6.

Look ahead: Belleville East hosts Collinsville and East St. Louis faces Mater Dei at Mason Clark Middle — both at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Freeburg 40, Nashville 24

The Midgets downed the Hornettes in a 16-point victory.

Freeburg improved to 12-8 overall.

Look ahead: Freeburg hosts Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe