How a brief practice moment shows why Charlotte Hornets are excited about Tidjane Salaün

Unabashed and feeling inquisitive as always, Tidjane Salaün approached his head coach moments before the Charlotte Hornets began their third day of dual training camp practices.

The rookie had something on his mind and decided to take a second to chat it up with Charles Lee prior to the Hornets taking the court at Duke University’s Michael W. Krzyzewski Center.

“He came over and said, ‘Hey Coach, in this situation what do you think I can do better?’” Lee said Thursday. “And when you have a player like that, that has that high of a care factor, he’s going to be successful in this league. So, he’s picked things up really well.

“I’ve been really happy with Tidjane.”

Expect those queries to keep coming, too.

“Yes, it’s more for me to ask because if I want to be a great player, some advice for me (is good),” Salaün said. “I’ve always done this so why not ask my coach? Because he is already in the NBA.”

Penciled in as an integral piece of the Hornets’ young core and future, Salaün is slowly getting acclimated to his new environment and figuring out what it takes to steadily improve. He’s essentially a walking sponge, soaking up whatever knowledge he can so he can elbow his way into a crowded rotation that likely has him on the outside looking in at the season’s outset.

Raw and still adjusting to the way the game is played on this side of the pond, the 19-year-old Frenchman could still be considered a baby by basketball standards. His development and growth will be key, but expectations early on should probably be tempered.

Picking up the intricacies of new offensive and defensive philosophies is tough enough. Factor in having to adapt to a completely new culture and cuisine than he was used to in Europe, and it certainly doesn’t make things any easier.

“It’s for sure a lot for Tidjane right now,” Lee said. “I think the terminology is a lot different than what he’s experienced — the physicality, the pace of the game. He’s in different positions on the floor, but he’s done a really good job of paying attention and asking questions.”

And not just strictly about things on the court, either.

That’s where Hornets assistant coach Ryan Frazier comes into the picture. Frazier watches video with Salaün and communicates directly with him on the sidelines, explaining the expectations and standards. And other areas as well.

“He helps me (be) technical with basketball and even off the court he tries to help me to go out there, learn some of the stuff,” Salaün said. “So I plan to learn with him some situations on the court which I really don’t understand.”

A relatively unknown to the casual fan before the Hornets surprised more than a few people when they chose him with the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft in June, many weren’t aware what Salaün has in his repertoire until his slow unveiling during summer league.

He displayed some of the skill set that had the Hornets salivating during the pre-draft scouting process, and although it’s evident he has to improve his strength, the ability to fight through contact and finish with power at the rim was on display.

Throw in a 7-foot-2 wingspan that aids in him guarding multiple positions and a work ethic that leaves the coaching staff enthused, and the Hornets are wild about Salaün’s potential.

“He’s so freakin’ fearless, just his competitive makeup,” Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said. “He’s receptive to coaching, so I think Charles and his staff have kind of defined some metrics from him that they want to see from him.

“He just comes in every day, same attitude. He wants to work, you’ve got to kick him out of the gym. He loves it. He loves the grind, so I think having those intangibles, those traits as part of his characteristic will help him have success whatever that ends up being.”

In the meantime, school remains in session for the Hornets’ latest lottery pick.

“I think that we still have a lot to learn with Tidjane,” Lee said. “He’s going to show us what he’s able to do. I think right now, though, as a young player trying to deal with so much change, we want to keep him in a specific box …”

Then Lee corrected himself.

“Not a box, I don’t want to say that, because we all need to grow,” Lee said. “But what I would say is we are just trying to put him in a position to be successful and simplify where he needs to be on the court.”

That will allow Salaün to not rush so much. Lee said Salaün is doing things a million miles an hour and has to sometimes be more patient for plays to better develop. Timing is often important in situational basketball and Salaün noted there’s one area he wants to fine tune.

“My playmaking, I think, for sure,” he said. “My playmaking because it’s a different type of play, and I have to slow down and learn everything because I try to go fast, I try to go physical. But it’s not for sure the best thing to do because everybody is athletic and I have to be smarter.”

Sounds like complacency won’t be an issue. Neither is a lack of confidence.

Give it a little time and Salaün’s comfort zone will expand, just as it has over these first few days of preparation for the 2024-25 season.

“I think (I’ve had) the rhythm with the team since the (open workouts), so it’s easier for me to practice with them,” Salaün said. “Even with a bigger intensity, I could play my game and communicate with each other. So, it wasn’t so hard.”