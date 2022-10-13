In brief: All-candidates forum fields voice for council hopefuls

·8 min read

Nelsonites received a brief window into the political soul and aspirations of 15 candidates for municipal office during the chamber of commerce’s all-candidates forum Wednesday night.

The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce’s all-candidates forum attracted over 160 people to the Prestige Lakeside Resort for 60- to 90-second sound bites from 10 hopefuls for six councillor positions, and five candidates for the mayor’s chair.

Despite the short timeframe for the replies, the event still lasted over two hours and covered a range of topics — questions generated from within the chamber’s membership — from housing to the local economy to climate change.

There was no debate on the issues, with councillor candidates taking the stage first to introduce themselves, field a surprise set of five questions, and then deliver closing remarks. The format for the slate of mayoral candidates also followed a similar format.

Even with a pro-business organization hosting the event, the questions — delivered by chamber director Bob Hall and local media personality Darren Davidson — and answers generally evolved into the spheres of climate change and housing.

Home is where the heart is

After introductions, Davidson launched into the first question, driving to the heart of one of the major issues consuming the city: housing.

He asked the candidates if development in Nelson was happening too fast, or not fast enough.

“What would you, as a councillor, do to help the rate of construction and overall densification throughout the city remain sustainable?” he stated.

Leslie Payne

“Housing has become a commodity instead of a right that we are given to have a place to live. The fact that values have risen so dramatically is not only happening here in Nelson …”

“Council is already providing for densification.”

“We need to do it a lot more thoughtfully, considering the climate change challenges we have.”

Rik Logtenberg

“90 seconds to solve housing?” a comment which drew a laugh and applause from the audience.

“Part of the power of us as a council and an effective mayor is what I was talking about before about leverage. This position puts us into the corridors of power at the provincial and federal government level. We’ve used those opportunities to advocate for much better regulation on housing, we’ve used that position to develop connections with other municipalities that are doing important and interesting things.”

“What about the traffic issues that we would create with housing? Housing is also a transportation issue. If we had effective transit, if we had well-cleared sidewalks and you could walk and bike around town then there is the opportunity to do better densification because you don’t have as many cars.”

What’s your vector sector

Nelson’s three biggest employers — Kootenay Lake School District No. 8, Interior Health Authority and Selkirk College — are significant contributors to the city’s tax base, Davidson pointed out.

“Which of these sectors do you feel is the most important to the city and its future and why: tourism; the resource sector; or retail?” he asked.

Brenton Raby

“Retail in Nelson is tough. It has always been tough and it is not getting any easier.”

“People coming down into Nelson to shop, the tourists who come into Nelson, see the sidewalks busy, the parking lots full, and people are going into and out of the stores. But that is the peak. That is not the valleys and it is not the average.”

“How the city’s policy impacts retail … is that it hits all of us. Water, sewer, property tax, insurance, these costs of doing business come up and they start to add up in $5,000 to $10,000 increments.”

“In Nelson right now I strongly identify with the retail owners perhaps being left behind as we celebrate how great our community is. And we forget we are a small town and that there are tough times when retailers suffer from nobody going through their doors.”

“So shopping local is the most important thing we can do. So enjoy your homes, but come out and spend your money.”

Kate Tait

“Diversity is part of what makes Nelson great.”

“We need all of them (sectors). What people want is good paying, meaningful work. And what that can help us alleviate, also, is poverty. It leads into that piece as well.”

“The city council, along with our good friends at the chamber can work together to attract these diverse businesses whether it is light green resource industry, whether it is more hospitality or the amazing different tourist industry groups …”

“They are employers in our community and I know those employers make an effort to ensure that our neighbours are well paid so they can stay here and they can rent here and they can buy here.”

Jesse Woodward

“All of them.”

“I feel it has to be holistic. I don’t think you can chop it up. You can’t chop our town up, it’s a conglomeration of the entire community, all the businesses, the leadership.”

“I think we have to work as an entire community and plan ahead. We need to look forward with our decisions. That is something I learned a lot about being on council, is government grinds slowly because we don’t want to make terrible mistakes with quick decisions.”

“So I think we can do this. We need to work as a community, as a city, as a council, to move our town slowly but surely forward in all of these sectors.”

“These sectors are also highly affected by climate change. Look at what has happened in the tourism sector by a bad smoke year. So we have to include that in the picture.”

Jesse Pineiro

“You can’t piece one out of there. Everything depends on everything else.”

“My business depends on the health and functionality of our community, just like everyone else’s does. So we just need to take these things and realize … that nothing stands on its own.”

“During the pandemic when everything closed down and the borders were closed … our resilience and our connections as a community is what is going to take us through these challenges.”

“We have the capacity to survive the ups and downs of the resource industry, we have the capacity to survive the border closures and the smoke in the tourist industry, and I think that our strength as a community moving forward is our most important thing to focus on, not any one area.”

Glenn Sutherland

“It is important to keep the City of Nelson financially and procedurally efficient, the city must operate prudently, however, it must also meet the needs and demands of a progressive community.”

“City departments go through workforce and budget planning each year, these sessions analyze the areas of focus, forecast and address workforce supply and demand, and ultimately provide recommendations on strategic objectives. This planning encompasses both union and management objectives and the planned objectives are advanced for final approval.”

“The city is also addressing efficiencies through projects like digital transformation, making it easier to do business with the city (moving departments to a digital platforms will also reduce the carbon footprint).”

“There are opportunities for the city to become more efficient and address how taxpayer dollars are directed within the overall budget. City council is responsible for taxpayer dollars and the outcomes produced.”

Note: quotes were taken from Sutherland’s candidate profile. The electronic transcript of several sections of the forum on Wednesday night were compromised.

And in closing …

Ainsleah Hastings

“What we all care about is very similar.”

“It’s really hard to condense everybody’s platforms and beliefs and who they are into these very short, little, succinct paragraphs, so that I hope that we can all check in after and talk to each other.”

“Communities are here to lift each other up when we can’t lift ourselves up, and that involves businesses, workers, renters, property owners, we are all a part of the same town and what we do matters.”

Keith Page

“The thing I want to leave you with as you go into your decision and your evaluation is … what is going to happen next. You are going to vote for a city council and it is going to put itself into a room shortly thereafter, and it’s going to wrestle with all of the different points of view and come to a conclusion about what the next strategic plan is. Those aren’t determined yet. There is no agenda. But they are going to have that open conversation and try and identify those key priorities.”

“So what is most important is when you are looking to who to fill that table with is looking for open mindedness, that there is fairness, and there is a clear sense that the agenda will come from the table and that is the agenda that will be pushed forward.”

“Let’s bring open minded people who are willing to have quality discussion with each other and are ready to listen to new perspectives.”

Kyle Wilkinson

“Don’t judge the individual by that one moment, judge them by the all of the micro-moments over the 10- to 15-year snapshot. And I humbly can stand up and say that no matter who you choose as a community to elect, you are in very good hands.”

“I just remind everyone to vote with the same inclusiveness as this community, vote with what is in your heart, and each individual up here aligns with many things that you align with.”

“So the number one key is make sure we have a deep, dynamic council that represents the dynamic elements of council.”

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Golf roundup: Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour

    CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o