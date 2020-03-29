In brief: The Bass Rock; Radical Acts of Love; Letters of Note: Mothers – review

Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

The Bass Rock

Evie Wyld



Jonathan Cape, £16.99, pp368

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s the early 18th century and Sarah is accused by villagers of being a witch after crops fail and livestock falls sick; fast-forward more than two centuries and Ruth is struggling with a claustrophobic postwar community after she marries a widower and becomes stepmother to his sons; six decades later, Viviane finds echoes of the past while clearing out her grandmother’s house. A fierce novel exploring the subjugation of – and violence against – women through the ages.

Radical Acts of Love

Janie Brown



Canongate, £14.99, pp304

For 30 years, Janie Brown was an oncology nurse and counsellor helping people suddenly facing terminal illness. Here, she recounts 20 conversations with patients whose responses to their diagnoses range from anger to guilt and grief. Brown is a deeply compassionate and sensitive interlocutor and these accounts brim with humanity. In addition to the case studies, Brown offers practical advice about learning to accept death without despair. Insightful, wise and life-affirming, Brown’s book teaches us that sharing someone’s final weeks is perhaps the most radical act of love we can offer.

Letters of Note: Mothers

Shaun Usher



Canongate, £6.99, pp176

The Letters of Note brand continues with a new series of pocket-size paperbacks on a variety of themes: love, music, war, art, cats and, here, mothers. The letters range from the famous to the quietly heroic. None is more poignant than that written in 1950 by the Czech socialist politician Milada Horáková to her 16-year-old daughter. Horáková had been arrested and sentenced to death for treason, and the letter was written the night before her execution. Heartbreaking.

• To order The Bass Rock, Radical Acts of Love or Letters of Note: Mothers, go to guardianbookshop. com. Free UK p&p over £15