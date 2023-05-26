Brie Larson Wore The Most California Chanel Look To Cannes

Kristy Sparow

When attending the Cannes Film Festival, most attendees just need a voluminous gown or two. But as one of this year's jury members, actress Brie Larson needed an entire wardrobe. For her full lineup of parties, premiers and dinners, Larson opted for looks exclusively by Chanel.

She tells me that her experience this year has felt like a 'fever dream.' Instead of promoting a singular film, Larson has had the pleasure of seeing everything at the festival, alongside other jury members like director Julia Ducournau and actor Paul Dano. 'This has been a magical couple of weeks getting to spend time watching incredible films by incredible filmmakers and artists from around the world, building friendships with my jury cohort, and enjoying the beautiful and glamorous setting of Cannes.'

Courtesy of Chanel





She doesn't see dressing as a jury member as that much different from dressing like an actress at a premiere, but notes the distinct difference between the day and evening screenings. For Wim Wender's Perfect Days premiere, which took place early in the afternoon, Larson wore a black, ecru, pink and blue embroidered jacquard denim vest with matching top and skirt. It was look number 9 from the Chanel cruise 2023 collection, which debuted in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Courtesy of Chanel

In the collection's show notes, Virginie Viard said, 'The idea is to offer a breath of fresh air, a voyage, a light-hearted and happy fantasy.' She was inspired by the house's legacy in Los Angeles—not necessarily by the silver screen so much of as the vibrancy of the rhinestone-covered mini-shorts of '70s rollerskaters on the Venice boardwalk, and the bold legwarmers worn with wrap-around tops from Jane Fonda's famous workout tapes.

Courtesy of Chanel

Larson's look felt just as playful as the collection's inspiration, with the colourful double-C embroidery on the denim appearing like flowers from afar. At a red carpet that is known for serious glamour, the luxe denim look added some whimsical levity.

Courtesy of Chanel

'We wanted something beautiful but slightly more daytime and easy,' she said of the decision process. She also made sure to keep it easy with her jewellery, a Bouton de Camélia choker in 18K white gold and diamonds and a Chanel Fine Jewellery Signature Duo bracelet in 18K white gold and diamonds. 'I loved the choker—we put the focus on that as it suits the feel of the look.'

Even more lovely than the laidback sparkling camellia sitting just above her collarbones are the cascading tiers of lace falling from her skirt like drooping petals. And while she didn't look exactly like the roller skating Venice beach babe Viard was inspired by, she managed to bring the California sunshine to Cannes in a way that's rare for the otherwise serious red carpet—but happily refreshing.

Styling by Samantha McMillen, hair by Bryce Scarlett and makeup by Nina Park.





