Brie Larson reveals she's struggled with 'feeling ugly and like an outcast' for most of her life

Brie Larson has opened up about her past issues with “feeling ugly and like an outcast”.

Larson, who won an Academy Award for her performance in Room and is currently Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was speaking to W magazine, when the discussion turned to beauty standards in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old said: “I don’t believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life.

“And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable for myself.”

Larson revealed how she overcame these problems by ultimately findingound comfort when she realised that she could be whoever she wanted “to be with” herself.

She added: “What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies.”

For Larson, that is her “ultimate goal in life”. More than that, she said she wanted to spread that philosophy to other people, and try to make sure that they “have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be”.

Over the last few years Larson has developed into one of the most in-demand and popular actresses in Hollywood. Not just because of Room and Captain Marvel, but also because of her activism and advocacy work, as she has repeatedly used her celebrity status to discuss political and social issues.

Unfortunately for fans of the actress, she doesn’t actually have many other roles lined up, and her next appearance on the big-screen is set to be in Captain Marvel II, which is currently scheduled for a release in July 2022.