Brie Larson based her mysterious Fast X character on costar Vin Diesel's 8-year-old daughter

The recent trailer for Fast X finally unveiled what Brie Larson and Jason Momoa will look like as they join the long-running car franchise, but details about their characters are still relatively scarce. However, Larson has now revealed one very cute inspiration behind hers.

Fast and Furious franchise figurehead Vin Diesel says the Oscar winner based her character on his 8-year-old daughter, who was wearing a jacket with the message "Good Vibes Only" printed across the back of it when she met Larson during production for the film.

"Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them recreate the jacket," Diesel told Harper's Bazaar in a new cover story with Larson. "She wore it throughout the movie."

Brie Larson is Tess in FAST X, directed by Louis Leterrier

Universal Studios Brie Larson in 'Fast X'

A representative for Larson has confirmed to EW that Diesel's anecdote is accurate.

In an interview with EW for the Fast X trailer, director Louis Leterrier teased that Larson's character "has an origin that is clearly part of the franchise," adding, "I won't reveal it, but it's all about the legacy, the generational legacy of all these characters."

Given that F9 recently introduced John Cena as the long-lost brother of Diesel's character Dominic Toretto, it's unlikely that Larson will be an addition to that family. So is she perhaps related to the late Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner?

The only thing Larson said directly about the Fast movies came in the form of a question: "Is it bad that I think they're amazing?" she asked in her Harper's profile. Not at all, Brie!

For now, all we know is that her character is bringing only good vibes. In the meantime, go revisit EW's 2021 BINGE podcast series on the Fast and Furious franchise.

