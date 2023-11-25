Brie Garcia Says on Thanksgiving She Felt 'Spoiled' by the 'Love' She Received for Her 40th Birthday

The 'Twin Love' cohost and retired WWE star recapped on social media how she spent her big birthday

Cindy Ord/Getty 'Twin Love' cohost and retired WWE star Brie Garcia.

With a big birthday milestone and the Thanksgiving holiday, Brie Garcia had much to be thankful for this week.

The Twin Love cohost and retired WWE star expressed her gratitude on Instagram, revealing how she celebrated turning 40 on Nov. 21. The post highlighted several photos, including images of husband Bryan Danielson, 42, daughter Birdie, 6, and Buddy, 3, as well as shots of Garcia dining out with friends.

"I can’t even express how special this week has been!!! I spent 40 with my fam and besties!!! Felt so spoiled with the amount of love I received 🥹," she wrote in the caption. "Had the greatest day with my Mom hiking Camelback mountain, spa day at Montelucia and blow outs!! My mom made sure we hit up LGO and Chestnut because they are my fav ☺️ Dinner with besties at Maple and Ash is the best celebration 🥂🎉 I was sad I wasn’t with my sister but we’ll always have Como 👯‍♀️🇮🇹 To spend today in the kitchen with my kids and nieces cooking family recipes makes my heart so full!!! ❤️ I’ve been blessed with an amazing husband who’s brought more love into my life than I could ever imagine!!!



Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!! Hope today is filled with love and gratitude!!! 🧡✨🫶🏽"

Related: Nikki and Brie Garcia on Life After Leaving the WWE: We're 'Making Our Own Decisions' (Exclusive)

Although Garcia celebrated her birthday separately from twin Nikki this year, the Bonita Bonita Wine founders hope to reconvene soon to go wine tasting and eventually take a trip to Italy’s Lake Como.

Garcia previously admitted to PEOPLE that at one point in her life, she thought she might have been retired at 40. “When you're in your 20s and you think 40s, I was like, ‘I'm going to try to be retired, not do anything, not be on social media,’ ” she explained. “I thought I would escape from the world because I do believe at 40, it's a new chapter in life.”

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instead, Brie ultimately found she was ready for more.

“I feel so powerful,” she added. “I feel like I'm capable of anything and everything and I feel much more daring and want to go on more adventures. You almost start living because you've gone through all the B.S. and the hustle and trying to figure out who you are. At 40, you know who you are and then you start to go after those things that you always desired. I can't believe I thought you stopped living at 40 when I feel like I'm starting to live.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.