Bridwell shines as Angels beat Twins 2-1

Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols (5) follows through on a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Bridwell (3-1) was strong throughout, out-dueling Twins All-Star Ervin Santana while scattering four hits and stranding seven on base.

Cameron Maybin completed a double steal in the sixth, stealing home as Calhoun took second and giving the Angels a two-run cushion that helped end their three-game losing streak.

Santana (10-6) went nine innings and allowed two runs and seven hits. But Brian Dozier's RBI single in the seventh was all the Twins could muster against Los Angeles.

Angels closer Bud Norris earned his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

Bridwell bounced back after suffering his first loss of the season on Friday, allowing five runs and 11 hits in a 10-0 rout against Seattle.

Calhoun's homer in the first inning gave the Angels an early edge they would never relinquish. He finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Albert Pujols collected his 2,900th career hit in the first inning, becoming the 40th player in major league history to reach that mark. He ended the night 2 for 4.

Minnesota cut the lead to 2-1 in the seventh. Byron Buxton reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on Dozier's single to right. But after a single by Miguel Sano, Max Kepler grounded back to reliever David Hernandez to end the threat.

The Twins put runners on base in six consecutive innings and stranded nine on the night, including four in scoring position.

Buxton finished 2 for 4, while Eddie Rosario went 2 for 4 for the Twins.

Santana lost consecutive starts for the first time this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Placed RHP Huston Street on the 10-day DL with a strained groin. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker's rehab start for Class-A Inland Empire did not go as well as hoped, manager Mike Scioscia said. Shoemaker will be examined further after some of the same symptoms in his forearm flared up again.

Twins: Placed LHP Hector Santiago on the 10-day DL with upper back pain. ... Dozier returned to the lineup after two days off with lower back tightness.

ESCOBAR EJECTED

Angels 3B Yunel Escobar was ejected in the sixth inning, shortly after Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead with a double steal while he was at the plate. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected Escobar after arguing a checked swing during the at-bat. It was Escobar's 13th career ejection and first of 2017.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

With two outs and Rosario on second and Jorge Polanco at the plate in the bottom of the fourth, the lights flickered and the scoreboards appeared to short-circuit at Target Field. Both big screens were turned off, and the local Fox Sports North broadcast went to commercial while the game continued. By the top of the fifth, the scoreboards were back on and FSN's broadcast returned.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco will start in Texas on Friday against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (3-0, 4.12). Nolasco is coming off a shutout of the Mariners on Saturday.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.44) will open a four-game home series against Baltimore on Thursday when he faces RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.02). Berrios allowed a season-high five runs in five innings of his last start against Kansas City on Saturday.