Bridlington: Dozens of seabirds killed in netting entanglement

Dozens of seabirds have been killed after getting trapped in a fishing net, an animal charity has said.

The incident on a stretch of beach in Bridlington was reported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council staff to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

The charity said it was "the worst case of netting entanglement ever seen", involving around 100 guillemots and razorbills.

Of the many birds caught in the net, only 15 survived, a spokesperson added.

Warning: this article contains graphic images.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the beach was not managed by the authority but confirmed it was council staff who reported the incident.

A council spokesperson said: "We immediately contacted Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and their volunteers attempted to free the birds.

"Although a small number were released, sadly most of the birds died."

A spokesperson for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said they were "heartbroken" over the news and said other marine life often faced similar perils.

The BBC has approached the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority and the Environment Agency for comment.

