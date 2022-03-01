Bridgewater commercial trucker faces impaired driving charges in Cape Breton

RCMP say a Nova Scotia trucker faces impaired driving charges after the commercial vehicle he was in was seen swerving on Highway 4 near Howie Centre, Cape Breton. (Bert Savard/CBC - image credit)

A 33-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.S., is facing impaired driving charges after the commercial truck he was in was seen swerving on Highway 4 in Cape Breton.

RCMP say they received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon and arrested the driver near Howie Centre.

Police say the man showed signs of impairment and was taken to North Sydney, where he gave breath samples that were more than three times the legal limit for alcohol.

He was released on a notice to appear in Sydney provincial court April 5 and will be charged with impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over .08 per cent.

The driver was also handed three tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act's commercial trucking regulations for failing to perform a pre-trip inspection, operating a truck with two trailers — known as a B-train — on a route not approved for B-trains, and failing to have daily driving logs in his possession.

