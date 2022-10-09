Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB), which is up 37%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 21% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Bridgewater Bancshares achieved compound earnings per share growth of 20% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.97.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Bridgewater Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Bridgewater Bancshares shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 8.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -21%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 11% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Bridgewater Bancshares by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

