Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel

Caitlyn Hitt
·4 min read
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of &quot;And Just Like That&quot; at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015.

The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's relationship with NFL star Tom Brady, whom she shares one son with, ended. In April 2015, Frankel proposed to Moynahan and they tied the knot a few months later.

The Sex and the City actress has opened up about her romance with the businessman on occasion, and she always has nothing but great things to say.

"He's the nicest guy ever," she said while promoting her cookbook on The Rachael Ray Show in 2015. "Genuine, kind and sensitive. He's the best. He'll eat basically anything and tell me it's great."

So, what is there to know about the man supporting Moynahan behind the screen?  Keep reading for everything to know about Bridget Moynahan's husband Andrew Frankel.

He is a businessman

Frankel began his career with Steinhardt Partners before joining his family-owned firm, Stuart Frankel & Co. in 1993. For more than two decades, Frankel has served as co-president of the firm. According to the company's website, it is the New York Stock Exchange's oldest independent broker.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania

The businessman attended the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in economics before kick-starting his career.

He and Moynahan got engaged in April 2015

Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel
Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel

Bridget Moynahan Twitter

Frankel popped the question in April 2015 during a "romantic getaway" in Puerto Rico, the actress's stylist told PEOPLE.

He got down on one knee and presented his bride-to-be with a vintage estate ring from Fred Leighton. "The diamond is set 'east-west,' exactly what the bride has always wanted," the source added.

He and Moynahan married on Long Island in October 2015

Moynahan and Frankel surprised friends with their wedding on Long Island in October 2015. The duo invited those closest to them to Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York, under the guise that they were holding a harvest moon ceremony.

The celebration had a rustic theme with a "festive fall feeling," according to the planners. Basia Zamorska, the stylist that worked on Moynahan's gown, shared several details about the bride's look with PEOPLE.

"We surprised Bridget with her favorite H.Stern earrings," the stylist said. "There was only one pair in existence!"

Moynahan announced her marriage on social media that day with a sweet photo of her and her newly-minted husband strolling through the vineyard.

"Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @johndolanphotog #sohappy #perfection #friends #family #forever," Moynahan captioned the post.

He rarely appears on Moynahan's social media

Despite being married to a celebrity, Frankel maintains a very low profile. He rarely appears on Moynahan's social media accounts and does not appear to have pages of his own. He was, however, featured on her Instagram in a celebratory post in 2019 to mark their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary!" she wrote simply.

Moynahan called him a "good person and a good partner" in a rare interview about their love

In an October 2021 interview with Glamour, Moynahan opened up about her relationship with Frankel. She reflected on "finding love in your 40s" and revealed that Frankel was a bit of a game-changer for her.

"What I learned was sometimes you have to fish in another pond, as the saying goes. I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter," she said. "He's a really good person and a good partner. I don't think as a younger person I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations."

He and Moynahan enjoy spending time in the Hamptons

The actress previously opened up about her love of Eastern Long Island in a 2014 interview with E! News. The Boston native told the outlet at the time that she likes to summer out there.

"We went to the Hamptons, runs on the beach, golf, tennis. That's just kind of how I like to spend my summer," she revealed. "Just easy and active."

It is also the place they said "I do," making it a particularly special place.

He and Moynahan both have children from past relationships

Moynahan shares son Jack with Brady while Frankel has three kids – all boys – from a previous relationship.

His children's names aren't known, but ahead of their marriage, sources told PEOPLE that the couple were looking forward to blending their families.

"Bridget's son, Jack [with Brady], is excited to be gaining three incredible older brothers," a source said at the time.

