Bridget Foley’s Diary: Adeam Faces Forward

In the immediate lead-up to any fashion week, most designers are focused on one thing: their collections. Not Adeam’s Hanako Maeda, not this season. In advance of today’s unveiling of her spring 2021 collection film, last Wednesday Maeda launched her company’s first foray into e-commerce at adeam.com. The next day, at her company’s three Tokyo stores, Maeda “pre-launched” a fall capsule coup, designed in collaboration with sports-goddess-of-the-moment, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka. (Talk about timing kismet.) Adeam x Naomi Osaka goes global on the e-comm site on Wednesday, and will be heralded with a cover story in November’s Harper’s Bazaar Japan, for which Maeda interviewed the tennis player.

Much to think about while planning a collection, and to be happy about, in this fraught cultural moment — a noticeable change in her perspective from the early days of the pandemic. When lockdowns began in early and mid-March, Adeam, like so many brands, was in a difficult place. The uncertainty over how long shutdowns would last, combined with questions about the stability of wholesale business overall, made for difficult times. “I think I wasn’t at such a good place then. I didn’t know what the future held,” Maeda said during a Zoom chat last week.

Now she senses positive change. “There’s a lot of positive energy,” she said, attributing her upbeat mind-set to forces both micro and macro. Small picture — business at Adeam’s own stores has been “really strong” since it reopened in mid-May. Business had also been good, relatively speaking, at the brand’s U.S. wholesale partners, including Intermix and Neiman Marcus. Bigger picture: Maeda finds encouragement in what she considers a shift in the cultural psyche of Japan.

“People have this sentiment that the economy — it’s not going to go back to normal, but slowly, we’re going back to our daily lives,” she offered. She considers her business a beneficiary of that expectation, and is “really thankful for that.” Maeda noted as well excitement over today’s election in Japan for prime minister following the surprise resignation announcement last month of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She expects Yoshihide Suga to win, and finds his “from the ground up” career trajectory appealing. “People feel like there’s going to be positive change,” she said.

Maeda’s perspective on the improving Japanese mind-set crystalized during her current extended stay in Tokyo, from where, in this era of working remotely, she is overseeing Adeam’s participation in NYFW. While she typically splits her time between the two cities, she has spent virtually all of the COVID-19 quarantine in Tokyo, and doesn’t expect to resume her back-and-forth travel anytime soon. Even if flights between the two cities weren’t limited, she’d have to quarantine for two weeks on both sides. “Then I’d lose four weeks, so it’s a little bit too complicated,” she said.

But then, life these days is complicated, and Adeam’s fashion seems particularly well suited to the moment — on two levels. First, the clothes themselves. Since launching for spring 2012, Maeda has carved out a niche following with a deftly artful blend of fashion, femininity and function. That brand DNA lends itself quite well to the realities of a still largely homebound clientele. “Comfort has always been important to me,” Maeda said. “It came naturally to me to realize that people want things that they can wear at home as well as to the office and also outside. It’s really about what you can wear on a day-to-day basis.”

Yet Maeda realizes that when it comes to addressing the customer’s at-home wardrobe, her small designer brand is in competition with less-expensive contemporary labels, and she must elevate the stakes. “My challenge became, what can I design that is not a sweatshirt and sweatpants that’s still comfortable, but you still feel polished and you feel you can have fun with fashion at home.” Playing beautifully into that notion: Maeda’s insistence on high function and ease of use. To that end, many of the fabrics she uses are wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable. “We were lucky that our aesthetic aligned with the new normal and how people are shopping right now,” she observed. For the spring collection that has its NYFW debut this afternoon, all of that will come together in a lineup based on the traditional yukata, the more casual, non-ceremonial alter ego of the kimono. “It’s very versatile and super easy to wear,” Maeda said.

