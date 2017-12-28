Bridges scores 20 as No. 1 Villanova pounds DePaul 103-85

CHICAGO (AP) -- In his 17 seasons at Villanova, Jay Wright can't recall coaching a more efficient offense. The way the Wildcats are clicking, it's not hard to see why he feels that way.

Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 17 points and six assists, and No. 1 Villanova made it look easy, beating DePaul 103-85 on Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0) closed in on last year's program-record 14-0 start and gave Wright his 399th victory since becoming Villanova's coach in 2001.

Bridges and Booth each made four 3-pointers, and the Wildcats nailed 15 of 31 from long range.

Chicago-area product Jalen Brunson had 16 points and five assists. Eric Paschall scored 16, and Villanova hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

''I think it's really high basketball talent,'' Wright said. ''We've got some really talented guys but they have really high basketball IQ. You might have three guys that talented but only one has basketball IQ. These (players) are all talented and a high basketball IQ. Always look to make the right play, not just scoring points.''

He said past teams had more depth and were stingier on defense, something he would like to improve.

''We still have a journey,'' Wright said.

But these Wildcats also have something else going for them. They're comfortable at the top.

''I remember the first time we were the No. 1 team in the country and it was just a different feeling for the school, for the community,'' Booth said. ''It was something we never really experienced before. Now we kind of focus on ourselves now. It's about us trying to get better and stay locked in.''

Max Strus had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists for DePaul (7-6, 0-1). Marin Maric added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Blue Demons dropped their 13th straight against ranked opponents. They fell to 3-21 against No. 1 teams.