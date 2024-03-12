Bridges and the Nets visit conference foe Orlando

Brooklyn Nets (26-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (37-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference action.

The Magic are 26-17 in conference games. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 109.4 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Nets are 18-21 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 14-17 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Magic score 110.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Nets allow. The Nets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Magic give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Magic defeated the Nets 108-81 in their last meeting on Feb. 28. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points, and Dennis Schroder led the Nets with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 20.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Nets. Schroder is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 104.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (thigh), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press