Bridges and the Nets take on Markkanen and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (24-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn and Utah face off in non-conference action.

The Nets have gone 11-12 in home games. Brooklyn has an 8-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Jazz have gone 9-17 away from home. Utah is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets' 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 117.9 points per game, 3.0 more than the 114.9 the Nets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 125-108 on Dec. 19. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 27 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is shooting 45.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Collin Sexton is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 130.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (shin), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (personal), Ben Simmons: out (back).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press